Which are the two states where you are not allowed to bet on sports?

The United States of America is one of the most interesting countries in the world for many reasons. People from different places want to move there so they can start a new life and take advantage of the endless possibilities that it has to offer.

When it comes down to online gambling, though, the situation is different. Generally speaking, the U.S. is not the most gambling-friendly country in the world. Even though it’s home to Las Vegas, which is the most popular gambling city in the world, betting on sports and playing casino games is still prohibited or strictly regulated in many states.

Fortunately, things are slowly changing because some states are improving their gambling laws. Even though there are loads of popular sportsbooks in the USA, there are two states where you cannot participate in any form of sports betting.

Hawaii and Utah are considered to be one of the most beautiful states because of their incredible landscape. However, people who like betting on sports probably won’t like them as much because they won’t allow them to enjoy their hobby.

Utah

Utah is an incredible state for many reasons. Unfortunately, gambling is not one of them. Some of you might not know, but this state is influenced by the Mormon Church of Latter-Day Saints (a.k.a. LDS). The Church prohibits a lot of things, including real money gambling.

Therefore, you are not allowed to take place in any form of gambling activity where you can win real money. This means you can’t go to a casino, play the lottery, bet on sports, and so on.

Some states also didn’t allow any form of gambling before, but they’ve slowly started to change their legislation. Still, Utah’s residents seem to support the state’s decision to ban gambling, which is why this probably won’t change anytime soon.

If you live in Utah and want to gamble, you have to go to another state (Las Vegas is not that far away) or participate in charity events. We hope that the state will change its gambling laws at some point in the future.

Hawaii

The second place where you are not allowed to gamble is Hawaii. This might surprise some people because this incredible island is one of the most exotic places in the world. Naturally, you’d assume that a place with so many tourists will be packed with different gambling activities, but this is not the case.

If you visit Hawaii, you are not allowed to participate in any form of gambling. In other words, you can’t play casino games, bet on sports, and purchase lottery tickets.

Currently, illegal gambling in this state is a criminal offense, which means that you need to be really careful because you can serve jail time. The good news is that a few state senators have proposed the legalization of gambling because they think it will help the local economy. We just have to wait and see what will happen.

Story by Alex Jones

