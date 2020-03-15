Where would Virginia have been seeded?

The metrics are still a mess, and now we won’t have anything to measure them by, with the NCAA deciding against releasing a 2020 bracket.

Ah, well. All conjecture now.

So, let’s conjecture.

Where would Virginia have been seeded?

Profile

NET: 44 KenPom: 42 KPI: 18 Sagarin: 21 ESPN BPI: 36 ESPN SOR: 17

AVG. RATING: 29.7 (+0.5 since Monday)

Q1: 5-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0

Road: 7-4

Last 10: 9-1

What the experts said

That feels like a six to me, and the experts seem to have agreed on that.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had UVA as the six seed in the South, facing 11 seed Cincinnati in Cleveland.

CBS bracket guru Jerry Palm also had the ‘Hoos as the six seed in the South, but playing out of Greensboro, and facing the winner of a First Four matchup between Wichita State and Richmond.

AFP’s resident bracket expert Seth Megginson had Virginia as the six in the East, in Greensboro, facing the winner of a First Four game between Richmond and Texas Tech.

Up next

That last one, from Seth, is the important one for us here at AFP, because we’re going to be using Seth’s final bracket as the basis for our simulation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

The sportswriter half of me needs something to write about, and honestly, to help me keep my sanity, so I’m going to go full throat into this, with detailed game previews for the simulated UVA games and everything.

And, yes, you can guess that we might just play-pretend that the Cavaliers make it a bit down the road, just for fun.

Which, I mean, Virginia had won its last eight, 11 of its last 12.

We’d all have heart attacks by the time they’d played six more one-possession games, but maybe not, because we’d already survived the Mamadi Diakite buzzer-beater, Kyle Guy’s three free throws and De’Andre Hunter sending us to OT with a late three.

We’re a hardy bunch, is my point here.

A hardy bunch that instinctively feels slighted, even being the defending champs.

Story by Chris Graham

