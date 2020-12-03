Where can you bet on sports if you’re living in the U.S.?

In case you didn’t know, the online betting industry is getting bigger by the day. Nowadays, millions of people can grab their smartphones and tablets and place a bet on their favorite sports team within seconds.

Consequently, there are loads of mobile bookies, some of which are available in almost every country around the world.

Unfortunately, the situation within the USA is a little bit different. Technically speaking, the federal government allows this type of activity, but it’s up to each state to decide whether this is legal.

That’s why we’ve decided to list a few states where you can bet online on your favorite sport. So, without further ado, here are some of the places where you can bet online.

Colorado

Colorado is one of the states where you can bet on your favorite sport from your mobile phone and tablet. What’s more, you can also visit dozens of land-based casinos within the state.

Online gambling became possible after several legislative changes that basically allowed people to bet on sports. Consequently, there are dozens of websites to choose from.

New Jersey

When it comes down to online betting, one of the best states has to be New Jersey. This is probably the place with the most bookies in the USA, which is not a surprise because betting on sports was legalized back in 2018. This was one of the few states that fought against the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, and after all those years, it managed to succeed.

Today, NJ has loyal betting fans who love to place bets on their favorite teams or players. In addition to some of the most popular sports within the U.S., people also bet on soccer and eSports.

Delaware

Delaware is an exciting state because it was one of the few places in the U.S. that allowed sports betting even before the Supreme Court reviewed Murphy vs. National Collegiate Athletic Association.

The first attempts to allow sports betting in the state was back in 1976. During that time, the Delaware lottery provided people with the option to bet on football. Unfortunately, this only lasted for a few years because the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act was accepted in 1992, which banned all sports betting in the nation.

Washington, D.C.

The last location that we want to point out in this article is Washington, D.C. Until recently, people who lived there were not allowed to bet on sports, but after 2019, you can finally place in-person and online sports bets. Therefore, you can find several big names in the betting industry who operate there.

People residing in Washington, D.C. can also go to nearby states if they like to bet because almost all of them are gambling-friendly.

Conclusion

Even though the U.S. sports betting scene is still nowhere near as big as the one in Europe, this will change in the near future. So, make sure you check the legislation in your state if you want to see whether sports betting is legal.

Story by Alex Jones

