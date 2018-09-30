What’s up at Augusta Health: October 2018 events, programs

Special Programs

Get Fresh

Get Fresh is a pilot program at William Perry Elementary School with the purpose and goal of creating long-term systemic change in the health of our community by preventing Type 2 Diabetes. The program involves nutrition education, screening, fresh produce tastings and family nutrition programming. Community Partners include Augusta Health, Waynesboro Public Schools, the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Project GROWS, Murphy Deming School of Health Sciences and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

**GET FRESH FAMILY EVENT

Family, Foods and Fun

Tuesday, October 9 (additional programs October 16, 23 and 30)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

William Perry Elementary School, Waynesboro

Start in Cafeteria

Families, Food and Fun is an after-school program that has activities for children, group discussions for adults, and then, together, preparing and sharing a nutritious meal. Families will receive groceries to take home for the week.

**GET FRESH FOOD TASTING

Lunch Hour Food Tastings

Wednesday, October 10

10:45 am – 1:00 pm

William Perry Elementary School, Waynesboro

Cafeteria

Food tastings for students in the school cafeteria, coordinated by Project Grows, will focus on encouraging children to “eat the rainbow” by providing fresh vegetables in many colors.

Walk to School Week

Walk to School Week emphasizes the importance of creating safe routes to school, increasing physical activity among children, concern for the environment and building connections between families, schools and their community. Community Partners include Augusta Health, Waynesboro Public School, Office on Youth, Waynesboro YMCA, City of Waynesboro and its Planning Department, Police Department, Fire Department, Parks and Recreation Department, School Board and City Council.

**WALK TO SCHOOL WEEK: Waynesboro Public School

Tuesday, October 9: Berkeley Glenn Elementary School and Kate Collins Middle School

Wednesday, October 10: Wenonah Elementary School

Thursday, October 11: Westwood Hills Elementary School

Friday, October 12: William Perry Elementary School

7:30 am – 8:20 am

Students will begin walking from a designated gathering site (see Advisory). Pre-stories appreciated so member of the community will be aware of an increased number of children walking to school on these days, so they drive with caution to support the students.

Special Events at Augusta Health

LUNCH AND LEARN

Topic: Breast Cancer Care

Speaker: Stephen Carter, MD, surgeon and Naheed Velji, oncologist

Tuesday, October 16

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required; call 540.245.7900

FALL RISK SCREENING

Friday, October 19

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

Augusta Health Fitness Center

FREE. Augusta Health Therapy Services and Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences will screen individuals for fall risk and provide information to decrease fall risk and risk of injury from falls. For information, contact Scott Crabtree at scrabtree@augustahealth.com

FOOD DEMONSTRATION and NUTRITION PRESENTATION

Topic: The Plant-Based Diet

Speaker: Mary Beth Landes, MS, RD, CSO

Wednesday, October 24

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free, but reservations required. Call 540.332.5522

COMING NOVEMBER 1…ANNUAL DIABETES DAY!

Diabetes and Heart Disease: Don’t Sugar Coat It!

Thursday, November 1

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Free!

Agenda:

• 5-5:30 Cardiologist Dave Varma, MD, MPH, FACC will speak on diabetes and coronary artery disease, advancements in treatment and prevention

• 5:30-6:15 Panel Q&A on Managing Diabetes: Endocrinologist Jessicah Collins, MD; social worker Pat Clough, LCSW; diabetes educator Kara Meeks, MS, RD, CDE and exercise physiologist Dave Zerrlaut, MS

• 6:15-7:00 Cooking Demonstration with Chef Travis Foster

AMI FARM AT AUGUSTA HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Events, workshops and classes provided by the partnership. Free, but reservations required. For information or registration, call Grayson Shelor (540.886.0160) or Krystal Moyers (540.932.4976) or visit www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org.

• Putting Your Garden to Bed, Tuesday, October 9, 5:30 pm- 6:30 pm, AMI Farm at Augusta Health

• How to Choose, Maintain, Improve or Create Optimum Plant Varieties for Your Garden, Tuesday, October 16, 5:30 pm -7:00 pm, AMI Farm at Augusta Health

• Seasonal Saturdays with the Augusta County Library, Saturday, October 20, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Churchville

• Seasonal Saturdays with the Augusta County Library, Saturday, October 27, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Middlebrook; 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Fishersville

FARM STAND

Tuesdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Augusta Health Atrium Lobby

Diabetes Classes

Carbohydrate Counting 101 (Physician Referral Required)

Class for diabetic patients that covers carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Monday, October 8

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Diabetes Boot Camp (Physician Referral Required)

Three hour class to help those with Type 2 Diabetes learn to manage the disease and take control of their lives. Requires Physician Referral.

For information or registration, call 540.213.2537.

Saturday, October 20

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, October 2

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 4

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Friday, October 5

Shenandoah Valley Stroke Club

For those who have experienced a stroke and their family members, partners and friends. Special trip this month! For information, call Shelley at 540.332.4047.

Augusta Community Care Building

Starts at 12:00 pm

Tuesday, October 9

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 11

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 13

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. This month, participants will divide into two groups—one for patients and the other for caregivers, to speak confidentially about issues and concerns. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Tuesday, October 16

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 18

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Thursday, October 18

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, October 23

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, October 25

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, October 30

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

11:00 am-12:15 pm

