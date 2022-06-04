What’s the common ground with people who don’t think Biden won in 2020?

Here we are beating ourselves up over trying to find common ground, and today’s headlines tell us a new poll has 76 percent of Republicans saying Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the 2020 presidential election.

It’s hard to find common ground with people who don’t believe that a guy who got 8 million more votes than the other guy and won an Electoral College landslide somehow isn’t legitimate.

This isn’t even an argument like how neither George W. Bush in 2000 nor Donald Trump in 2016 won a popular-vote majority, and only snuck in the back door through our antiquated Electoral College.

Trump, in 2020, got waxed by Biden.

It wasn’t close.

There was no chicanery.

This is folks believing a lie that Trump first trotted out in 2016 when he thought he was going to lose to Hillary Clinton, then continued because he couldn’t accept that he lost the popular vote that year by more than 3 million votes.

He kept the story going in the 2020 cycle because he knew he was going to lose to Biden, and is keeping it alive now because he wants to run again in 2024, and he doesn’t care about the damage he’s doing to our country by getting so many people to believe his nonsense.

But he’s just one guy. He has no power if 76 percent of half of us don’t fall for his shtick.

Here’s going to be my approach to finding common ground from here on out: I’m going to ask Republican friends, acquaintances, whatever, if they think Biden won in 2020.

If the answer is anything other than an emphatic yes, we’re done with the effort at common ground.

You want to be a QAnon idiot, that’s on you, basically.

Story by Chris Graham

