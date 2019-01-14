What’s new in vaping for 2019?

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

E-cigarettes and vape devices appear to be increasing in popularity with each passing year.

Not only are new technologies making vaping more flexible than ever before, but they are also several mods that can heighten the overall experience.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of people vaping is rising rapidly, as it has increased from seven million in 2011 to 35 million in 2016, which could be due to the improved technologies available on the market.

With a brand-new year on the horizon, it is time to look at what’s new in vaping for 2019.

More Advanced E-Cigarette Devices

As mentioned, vaping is becoming increasingly popular, and more consumers are equaling greater demand for vaping products that last longer.

Manufacturers are therefore expected to cater to the consumers’ growing needs by producing advanced vaping devices, which offer improved performance and durability.

It also wouldn’t be a surprise to find many vaping vendors providing their customers with more customizable, portable vaporizers.

If you’re in the market for long-lasting, ergonomic, rechargeable e-cigs, look no further than NJOY.

Flexible Vaping Kits

2018 welcomed many more flexible vaping kits to the market, and 2019 will more than likely follow suit.

While many vendors offered rather limited vaping kits in the past, you can expect to view more variety in market, as they once offered limited vape juices.

However, it will become commonplace for these kits to work with almost every flavor available.

The kits might also be more compatible with different battery options and atomizers and may feature faster charging and a longer battery life.

Varied E-Liquid Content

While people have been able to find e-juices with some level of nicotine content in them with ease, it has often been more difficult to buy flavored liquids that feature zero nicotine.

However, you can expect to find more nicotine-free e-juices available both in vaping stores and online in 2019.

Greater Technology Features

Technology is impacting every industry in the world, and the vaping market is no exception.

In a bid to cater to growing demand, many vaping manufacturers may soon integrate more forward-thinking technologies into various vaping devices.

For example, they might feature fingerprint recognition, touchscreens, Wi-Fi capabilities, and battery packs over lithium-ion batteries.

More Vegetable Glycerin

Many passionate vapers want to produce bigger clouds when using a device, which is why vegetable glycerin is expected to become a sought-after feature in e-liquids.

This is because it can create a thicker consistency in comparison to propylene glycol, so it can lead to an increased production of vapor.

Plus, another big benefit is that it offers a much smoother experience, which can improve satisfaction.

So, rather than opting for a 50:50 ratio of the two, you can expect to see more products with a 70% vegetable glycerin content level to meet growing demand.

While it is impossible to predict the future, you can expect greater technologies, improved flexibility and a more varied product range in the vaping industry throughout 2019.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google