What’s happening to the birds?

Wildlife Center of Virginia President Ed Clark joins AFP editor Chris Graham to discuss what is known about the mysterious disease killing wild birds, and what people can do to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Augusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County, Nelson County and Rockingham County and the cities of Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.