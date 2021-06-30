first bank  

What’s happening to the birds?

Published Wednesday, Jun. 30, 2021, 3:33 pm

Wildlife Center of Virginia President Ed Clark joins AFP editor Chris Graham to discuss what is known about the mysterious disease killing wild birds, and what people can do to help prevent the spread of the disease.


