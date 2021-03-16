What you need to know to find the best diving mask

Published Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021, 11:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When it comes to buying the very best dive or snorkeling equipment, there are a lot of different pieces that you are going to want to seriously consider. From fins, to wetsuit to the actual snorkel or BCD vest needed to SCUBA dive.

With all that being said, one of the simplest and most important pieces of equipment that you are going to really want to think hard and long about is the goggles that you are going to wear during your next underwater adventure.

One really important thing to keep in mind is that while diving masks can be used for snorkeling, you should not use a snorkeling mask for diving. Diving masks are quite a bit more expensive and are made of better-quality and more durable material. On top of that, if you are someone who wears glasses or contacts during your daily life, you are going to want to seriously consider getting a prescription dive mask to simplify the entire process. See more to reach out for the best prescription dive mask for your needs.

With all that out of the way, let’s go over what else you need to think about when you are buying a new mask for your next dive.

The cost

Of course, this is something really important to think about. You don’t want to break the bank for any part of your diving gear but getting something that is high-quality is of course important. That is especially true if you are planning on diving in deeper waters. The deeper you go, the more important that you never experience an equipment malfunction, as that can lead to dangerous incidents pretty quickly.

Beyond that, getting a pair of prescription goggles is going to be more expensive, but will certainly be worth it given the many different complications that you will avoid by having a pair of goggles that you can see clearly in.

Fit

A mask only works as well as it fits on the wearer’s face. Too large, and you of course risk water flooding in. Too small, and you risk the mask being incredibly tight, which will not only lead to pain and discomfort, but can also lead to bruising. When you are trying on different masks, make sure that a professional at the store you are shopping at can assist you to make sure that it truly fits correctly. After all, a mask that doesn’t feel quite right above water may fit perfectly underwater, and vice versa.

Number of lenses

When choosing a diving mask, you are going to have to choose between 1, 2, and multiple lens masks. Single lens masks are best for providing uninterrupted view to help with depth perception. Two lens masks are great for visibility in darker or more cloudy water. They are also easiest to equalize and purge at deeper depths. Finally, multiple lenses offer the broadest field of view and offer fantastic light entry. This is great for divers who tend to feel a bit claustrophobic while wearing their mask.

Finally, full diving masks are also an option, but these can run very expensive and are typically only used for professional or technical divers.

Related

Comments