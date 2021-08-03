What you need to know before working with Exante

Exante broker is one of the key Forex companies in the stock market of the post-Soviet space, actively expanding into European and Asian markets. Its main feature is a single account that allows you to work with the whole range of direct and derivative assets through its own ATP trading platform.

Why choose Exante?

One of the reasons for its popularity is a universal trading platform. When creating it, the developers focused on the speed of work and support for the maximum number of trading tools.

The function “drag n drop” makes the personalization of the workplace easy and convenient. The whole interface is based on a modular structure that supports instant drag-and-drop of windows, panels and buttons.

Complex technical analysis with fine tuning of trading indicators is supported on the platform. The options board that provides informative monitoring of these complex tools should be separately mentioned.

The program has a multilingual interface that breaks the cultural and national boundaries. Algorithmic trading is also available.

The state registration of Exante in Malta has a simple explanation. As a part of the European business, the company is regulated by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID), which made it possible to attract clients from Germany, Italy, and Spain from the first days of operation. The protection of investors’ financial assets from broker lenders also plays an important role.

From a technical and infrastructural point of view, Exante is built with a large safety margin.

All communication channels are duplicated. The platform has a 24/7 multilingual technical support service and a possibility of connection to the automated trading system FIX API. If necessary, the client will be assigned a personal broker. You can also find an order book for OTC products on the platform.

Account opening, withdrawals, and deposits

The minimum amount required to open an account is €10.000, or its equivalent in any other liquid currency (US dollars, yen, Hong Kong dollars, etc.) For the client’s convenience, the money in the personal account can be easily converted into any currency (currency.com review) at the Forex rate. The contract is concluded remotely. You must register on the website, and then confirm your email address. After that, the trader needs to pass the authentication test by submitting a copy of the passport and registration (thus, two documents are required to pass the registration procedure). After the verification of this data, the client receives the account details. Funds can be sent to one of two banks, located in Malta or Holland.

Benefits of trading with Exante:

No account maintenance fee; Lack of inactivity fee; Free terminal maintenance; No minimum fix per trade.

Use of tests for the customer classification

The MiFID regulation implies the classification of customers into three basic categories: private clients, full counterparties, and professional clients. This is followed by the consistent verification of the services and products offered.

Publication of completed transactions

The broker Exante confirms the transparency of operations in conformity with MiFID regulations. Strict records are kept on the transactions conducted on the exchange and over-the-counter market. According to Exante review, the broker is always ready to provide a detailed account of counterparties at the request of the authorized agency.

The charter of Exante trading company for the best order execution makes the trading process transparent and reliable. This effect is achieved due to a number of personal characteristics:

The use of advanced technology for transferring, monitoring, and executing orders;

Extensive experience in the use and development of electronic trading systems;

Regular and close analysis of performance.

Reporting

Upon clients’ requests, the personal manager can generate reports on all transactions with funds and securities carried out within the time limit established by the regulations.

In conclusion, we can say that Exante Forex broker is a reliable and modern company, which allows you to easily purchase shares of well-known companies and make a profit (a lot of profit).

Story by Jack Moore