What you need to know before buying an electric vehicle

The number of people using electric vehicles (EV) is steadily increasing. If you are considering getting such a vehicle, you might have questions in mind with regards to its use. We have listed vital information that will help you understand better about how EV works and what to expect of them. It will help you decide if it’s something that will fit your lifestyle choices.

Types of electric vehicles

There are generally two types of EVs; hybrid and fully electric. Hybrid uses traditional fossil based fuel to run, just like the usual petrol and diesel powered cars. However, it also has an electric motor that it uses when you take your foot from the accelerator pedal or when you press on the brake. A fully electric car as the term suggests relies entirely on the power coming from the battery. It doesn’t rely in any way on petrol or diesel.

Pros and cons of electric vehicles

There are benefits and drawbacks to using electric vehicles. One of its positives is that it doesn’t emit carbon dioxide or other noxious exhaust gases. Compared to its traditional fuel operated counterparts, EVs are better for the environment because they help prevent the buildup of greenhouse gases. It’s also cheaper to charge the battery, compared to the cost that you will spend on traditional fuel. Plus, EVs are less prone to wear and tear because they have fewer moving parts. As a result, maintenance costs are reduced.

There are also disadvantages to using electric vehicles. While they can be reliable on average regular drives, you may need to plan your trip in advance if going somewhere farther afield. You need to make sure that there are charging stations along the way to recharge as you proceed on your journey. Charging stations are still not as prevalent as petrol stations. Their prices are also generally higher than petrol or diesel powered vehicles.

Cost of electric vehicles

As mentioned, EVs are still more expensive than petrol-run cars. However, with a possible ban of the vehicles powered by fossil fuels in the coming years, investing in an electric vehicle will not be a bad choice. Compared to their prices when they were first released, there is now a significant drop in the cost of electric cars as demand has risen. You can find a second-hand vehicle for as little as £6,500, while you are looking to spend an average of £25,000 for a brand new vehicle. Of course, some models are more expensive than the said prices so shop around and see which vehicle is best for your lifestyle.

If buying a brand new car, you can get the plug-in car grant offered by the Office for Low Emission Vehicles or OLEV. It’s only available for eligible EVs that are on their list. If your vehicle is in that list, then you can save up to £3,000 off your purchase. The manufacturer is usually the one that will apply it for you, and if approved, the discount will be automatically deducted from the amount that you will pay.

The speed of charging EVs depends on various factors, including the car model and the charger used, but it can take anywhere from one to seven hours. Superfast chargers can fully charge a car in less than an hour, although it’s only available for specific models. There are charging stations where you can charge for an hourly fee, or you may also consider getting an EV home charger installation. The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme or EVHS, which is also from OLEV, offers a discount to the installation of up to 75% of the price.

