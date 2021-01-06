What you need to know before buying a drone for your photography business

If you are in the photography business, you may be thinking about how to take it to the next level. Adding a drone to your camera arsenal may be just the ticket. An aerial shot can really make your real estate photography portfolio pop. Still, there are a few things to consider when purchasing the right drone.

Image quality

If you already have a background in photography, you are aware that the sensors affect the quality of the images. The same is true for photography drones. A 1-inch sensor is the gold standard for both consumer and professional drones. The Inspire 2, a professional drone, uses a 4/3-inch sensor.

The large sensor makes it possible to shoot high-quality images and videos in low light. However, if you are not shooting at night as often, then using a drone with a 1-inch sensor is enough. The Mavic Pro and Phantom should both be sufficient.

Shooting in 4K

Most drones range from HD to 4K. If you plan on uploading your videos to Facebook or Instagram, all you need is 1080p. However, if you regularly vlog videos or you want to shoot a film, you should get a drone that shoots in 4K. As you edit your video, the quality of your video decreases. So, instead of shooting in 1080p, it is best to shoot in 4K as it gives you extra pixels to mess around with.

In the drone’s spec list, you may notice its frames per second. Frames per second tells you how many images a camera can take per second. 24fps to 30fps should be enough to shoot smooth footage. However, if you want to shoot in slow motion, you will need a camera that shoots 60fps.

Does the drone have raw/DNG format support?

If you are someone who does post-production in Lightroom or Photoshop, you may not need a drone that shoots raw, However, raw photos allow you to use a variety of options in post. When shooting in raw, the camera’s sensor is receiving all of the data. This is also good for low light shots. It is also useful for aerial photographers.

Drone stability

Stability is an important part of taking a good photo. Therefore, it is important to pick a drone that can hove. If your drone is constantly moving, you may end up taking blurry photos. Your drone needs to have a flight control system as well as onboard sensors. Many pilots like DJI drones because they are stable and make it possible to take nice photos.

Does your drone have a mounted gimbal?

A lot of cheap drones do not have gimbals. A gimbal is important for steady videos Choose a drone that already has the gimbal mounted. The first consumer drone to have a 3-axis gimbal was the DJI Phantom. The Mavic 2 also has this gimbal. It is becoming a benchmark for drone gimbals.

Flight time

Drones, for the most part, cannot fly more than 30 minutes. If you have a drone that can fly for more than 20 minutes, it is considered a top-level drone. The Mavic 2 can fly for 31 minutes. The main thing is the skill. If you know how to use your time wisely when flying the drone, and you have a couple of extra batteries, it should be sufficient.

Intelligent features

A good drone is expensive because of its intelligent functions. It can track you. You can also use gestures to take a selfie. Different drones offer different features. The Mavic 2Zoom allows you to take a close-up shot with its optical zoom. The Phantom 4 Pro has a shutter that you can use to cut the distortion of objects going at a fast speed. You can also use dual operator control with the Inspire 2 drone.

Pick a popular drone

Choosing a popular drone can work to your benefit because if you have a problem, you can find the solution online in forums or pilot groups on social media sites. You can also watch tutorials on YouTube as well as learn tips and tricks to become a better pilot. There are also a number of third-party accessories you can buy for your drone.

Get certified

In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration passed rules for flying a drone commercially. These rules involve getting an FAA Part 107 Certificate. You also have to register the drone as not being a model. If you are looking to incorporate a drone into your photography business, you are using it for commercial purposes. Therefore, you need to get certified because your drone is considered a commercial drone due to your business. Nowadays, even recreational pilots are finding it difficult to fly their drones without a certificate. This can lead to hefty fines.

Get drone insurance

Drones are expensive, and they are very easy to damage. You should protect yours with commercial drone insurance. The right insurance can mean fixing your drone when it gets broken or having it replaced altogether. Without insurance, the money for a replacement is coming right out of your pocket. In addition to drone insurance, take out liability insurance for your drone. If you damage someone’s property, you are covered by your insurance.

Practice makes perfect

Many of the drones today have nice features that do not require you to fly manually. However, it is good to take some time to practice flying manually. If you get in an emergency situation, you can land the drone without crashing it.

Build a portfolio

Most clients ask for a portfolio before deciding to give you work. Create a portfolio. Regardless if you are seeking clients for landscape photography or real estate photography, you need to prove your talent and skill. Make your portfolio fun and creative.

Get a drone that has GPS

Having GPS is not necessary for flying a drone. However, you should consider buying a drone that has GPS. GPS will tell you the location of your drone. It can send the information to your controller or phone. A drone with GPS is especially important for you if you are just starting out in flying drones.

Things to know about tethered drone systems

If you are new to flying a drone, using tethered drone systems such as USAS Unmanned Systems and Solutions may be useful because they physically tether the drone with a wire or cable. Through the tether, you can send power as well as communicate with the drone. Since fixed-wing drones cannot hover, the tethered drone system uses quadcopters and multirotor drones. To fly one of these drones, you need a small operating space. You can also fly longer than the free-flying drones.

Drone tethers are typically made of aramid or some other lightweight synthetic material mixed with copper. The copper allows for power conduction. The optical fiber allows for data communication. You can fly your drone with a tether a few hundred meters. The only limiting factor is how much tether the drone can support. You can run the tethered system on the ground or in a car.

