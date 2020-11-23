What you need to know about surviving a disaster

We’ve read about floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and many other such natural disasters. We’ve read about what causes them, what they might cause, and what one should do during such an event. However, no matter how prepared you might think you are, surviving a disaster is a lot more than reassuring yourself that you’d be fine – it’s about doing everything to protect yourself and your loved ones before one occurs.

Now, the panic that ensues each time a natural disaster strike has more to do with the unexpectedness of the event rather than the event in itself. For example, we know that the water table rises during a flood. What about flash floods? Would it really be easy for people to abandon their homes since that’s the best course of action during a flood?

Surviving a disaster isn’t easy. You need to know what to expect and plan.

Take seminars, take courses: Anything helps

It’s easy to undermine the importance of a training course on first aid when it’s in a stimulated, and controlled environment. However, seminars and courses are helpful to the point of being essential to understand what to do during disaster situations.

There are courses given routinely at community centers to help the population understand basic skills, such as first-aid, emergency treatments, management, and even cooking. All of which are essential, basic human skills.

Additionally, these courses are usually held by police and fire departments. Hence, professionals are helping the community understand what they might expect during a disaster and how to make the most of what they have to counter one.

Many people might skip out on these courses, but unless you’re the sort to run in every direction during a fire instead of sitting, tucking, and rolling – you’ll take the course.

Watch the news and listen to the radio

While acts of God aren’t necessarily known to occur on a fixed schedule, there might be some way you can prepare for a natural disaster beforehand. This involves being wary of the news and weather forecast.

Again, natural disasters don’t follow a fixed schedule. However, some seasons are known to be predisposing to certain disasters. For example; there are designated monsoon seasons, regions where earthquakes occur, currents that determine tsunamis, and so forth.

Prepare a disaster kit

Perhaps the best and most effective way you can prepare yourself for a natural disaster is by having a disaster kit ready. Here’s what it should contain:

No-cook meals

Battery operated flashlights

Extra batteries

Radios

First-aid kits

And many other such items that would of use during an emergency. Your disaster kit may or may not contain bottled water. However, it is important to understand that the power goes out first and the water supply second. Your bottled water can only take you so far. Make sure you have equipment at hand for proper sanitation and water usage.

Do not panic

While this might seem like a cliche, you need to remember you’re only useful to people and your own self if you’re calm. If you’re running around, wailing, and crying you’re doing no one any good. At most, you’re a liability.

To retaliate, this is where the courses and seminars come into play. They teach you how to remain grounded and well-adjusted during emergencies.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are certain things you need to know to survive a natural disaster – and preparedness is number one. You need to anticipate natural disasters and the course they’ll take plus the destruction it’ll cause. All to protect yourself and your loved ones from harm.

Story by David Van Der Ede

