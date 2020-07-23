What you need to know about hanging a hammock while camping

Summer is upon us, and with it comes the opportunity to spend more time outdoors. There’s never been a better time than now to set off on a hike or camping adventure with your loved ones. The days are longer and the weather is getting much more enjoyable too.

One of the best things that you can have at your disposal when setting out on an outdoors adventure is a hammock. Hammocks are all the rage right now, and they can be incredibly helpful if you’re looking to spend more time camping or enjoying nature with your family. As you can see here, there’s lots of brilliant products on the market right now.

Setting up a hammock properly can seem a little daunting, though, especially if you’ve never used one before. To help you out with your camping and outdoors adventures, we’ve collected some handy pieces of advice about hanging an outdoors hammock while camping.

Make sure you know what type of hammock you have

Before you even get started with setting up your hammock, it’s important to take stock of what you have and look at what sort of hammock you’re dealing with. There are tons of hammock types on the market, so it’s important to be aware of what you have so that you can set it up effectively.

Always read the instructions that come with your hammock

While reading instructions may not seem particularly fascinating, it is important to make sure that you do this when hanging your hammock. Setup instructions can contain handy tips on what you need to do when hanging your hammock, and can provide illuminating information like what sorts of knots you need to be tying for safety.

If you’re not sure about how to tie a proper knot for your hammock setup, we’d suggest heading to social media for some inspiration. There are lots of great video tutorials on YouTube that can help with this- we’d suggest taking a look at this video as a starting point.

Picking out a good location is incredibly important

This is one of the most important points to consider when looking to hang a hammock while camping. Picking a location is absolutely essential for success, and can prevent mistakes happening down the line. Make sure to set up camp near two sturdy trees that you can hang the hammock off, so you can keep your campsite and belongings close together.

Don’t forget to double check your knots

Before you start using your hammock, do make sure to do a final safety check. Take a look at your knots and the way you’ve set it up, and make sure to do a quality check as well. Look for small rips or tears that could worsen with usage, and make sure to check the sturdiness of the trees that you’ve chosen for your supports as well.

Look for potential hazards wherever possible

Following on from the previous point, it’s important to be mindful of any other potential hazards when setting up your hammock for camping. Is there the risk of debris falling from ledges or branches above you? Are there sharp branches near your hammock that could poke you? Safety checks may seem dull, but they’re essential for your comfort and wellbeing.

Summary

As you can see, the key to setting up a hammock successfully is picking a great location and being mindful of your setup process. Being unaware of potential hazards – like debris or sharp branches – can be very dangerous, as can failing to check the knots and hardware that are suspending your hammock. Make sure to be mindful when looking to set up your spot.

If you haven’t got yourself a hammock yet, why not look into getting one? They’re lovely for sitting in and reading a book, and they can also be brilliant tools to have on hand when you’re on a camping trip as well. There’s lots of online retailers who specialize in camping-specific hammocks, and we’d suggest taking a look on Amazon for some inspiration.

Are you on the hunt for more blog posts like this? Want to stay up to date on the latest and greatest products online? We’ve got you covered. Take a look at our full website today to read more of our work. If you have any questions, queries or concerns, we’d be more than happy to help out- please feel free to contact us through our website today.

