What Virginians need to know about spotted lanternfly, and the effort to stop its spread

For residents of the City of Winchester and Frederick County who plan to move outdoor household items to a location outside of the quarantine area

The spotted lanternfly quarantine regulates the movement of all of the following: recreational vehicles; lawn tractors or mowers; grills; grill or furniture covers; tarps; mobile homes; tile; stone; deck boards; outdoor furniture; children’s playhouses or playground equipment; and any vehicles, trailers, or other equipment stored outside. This list can include anything else not otherwise specified that could move spotted lanternfly life stages, including eggs. If you plan to move outdoor items out of the quarantine area, please inspect those items for spotted lanternfly. Kill any spotted lanternfly found.

There are no restrictions on the movement of these items within the quarantine area. It’s still a good idea to check for spotted lanternfly on the materials to limit the spread of spotted lanternfly.