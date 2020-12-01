What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Saint Francis

Defending national champ Virginia fell from four to fifteen in this week’s AP poll, if that matters – and it’s still November as I’m writing this, so, it doesn’t matter.

The ‘Hoos open their home schedule tomorrow at 4 p.m. – yes, odd time – against Saint Francis.

The game is on the ACC Network, which is good, because there aren’t going to be fans.

But, hey, there’s basketball. No complaining.

The quick on Saint Francis: played Pitt tough, losing 80-70 last week, then lost to UMBC, 80-65.

Pretty good last season: 22-10, 13-5 in the Northeast Conference.,

They’ll go eight deep, small – three rotation guys over 6’6”, so you can expect them to try to spread the floor and push tempo (they’re averaging 72.8 possessions per game; UVA averages 64.2, dead last in D-1).

And they’ll shoot the three: 36.8 percent on the season, averaging seven makes per game.

Key guys:

Mark Flagg, a 6’9”, 215-pound senior, is averaging 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, more than double his productivity from a year ago.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover, a 6’3”, 185-pound senior, averages 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, and shoots 40 percent from three.

Maxwell Land, a 6’4”, 185-pound freshman, is averaging 11.0 points, and he can shoot the three (4-of-6 through two games).

Myles Thompson, a 6’6”, 230-pound junior, is averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.

