What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Miami

Published Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, 1:07 pm

What can go wrong, has, for Miami coach Jim Larranaga, whose team started 3-0, with a win over Purdue, before the bottom fell out.

Larranaga had first-team preseason All-ACC point guard Chris Lykes for two games, and he’s had to make a go of it without four of his projected eight rotation guys most of the 2020-2021 season.

That the ‘Canes have been able to be, for the most part, competitive, which, yes, they’re 3-13 in the ACC, but they beat Duke, beat N.C. State, lost two tight games to Virginia Tech, two tight ones to Clemson, give ‘em credit.

‘Canes to watch

6’3 sophomore Isaiah Wong: 17.8 ppg, 5.1 rebs/g, 44.6% FG, 34.4% 3FG

17.8 ppg, 5.1 rebs/g, 44.6% FG, 34.4% 3FG 6’5” senior Kameron McGusty: 11.5 ppg, 40.3% FG, 32.7% 3FG

11.5 ppg, 40.3% FG, 32.7% 3FG 6’5” senior Elijah Olaniyi: 11.3 ppg, 4.9 rebs/g, 44.3% FG, 27.1% 3FG

11.3 ppg, 4.9 rebs/g, 44.3% FG, 27.1% 3FG 6’9” senior Anthony Walker: 9.2 ppg, 4.1 rebs/g, 43.8% FG, 23.1% 3FG

9.2 ppg, 4.1 rebs/g, 43.8% FG, 23.1% 3FG 7’0” senior Nysier Brooks: 6.2 ppg, 6.0 rebs/g, 47.7% FG

6.2 ppg, 6.0 rebs/g, 47.7% FG 6’11” junior Deng Gak: 2.2 ppg, 3.0 rebs/g, 43.5% FG, 33.3% 3FG

Breakdown: Offense

Efficiency numbers from Synergy Sports

Spot-ups: 28.3 percent of offensive possessions

Way too much offense from spot-ups for a group that isn’t a good shooting team – 29.5 percent from three, 327th nationally.

Who to watch for: Olaniyi rates “good,” per Synergy (26-of-66, 39.4%, 0.963 PPP). Wong is the volume guy (30-of-90, 33.3%, 0.863 PPP).

Inside game (post-ups, lane cuts, offensive rebounds): 21.9 percent of offensive possessions

Synergy rates Miami “poor” on cuts and offensive rebounds, “average” on post-ups.

Who to watch for: Olaniyi (12-of-21, 57.1%, 1.179 PPP on cuts, Walker (21-of-34, 61.8%, 1.133 on cuts), Brooks (12-of-22, 54.5%, 0.889 PPP on cuts, 10-of-20, 50.0%, 0.828 PPP on offensive rebounds, 12-of-31, 38.7%, 0.815 PPP on post-ups).

Pick-and-rolls: 17.7 percent of offensive possessions

Synergy rates the ‘Canes “very good” on both ends of the pick-and-roll.

Who to watch for: Wong (36-of-79, 45.6%, 1.047 PPP on P&R ball-handler), McGusty (13-of-31, 41.9%, 0.822 PPP on P&R ball-handler), Brooks (12-of-16, 75.0%, 1.5 PPP on P&R man).

Transition: 14.9% of offensive possessions

Synergy rates Miami “very good” here, but Larranaga doesn’t run much, maybe a function of his limited rotation availability.

Who to watch for: Walker (14-of-20, 70.0%, 1.423 PPP), Wong (25-of-41, 61.0%, 1.382 PPP), McGusty (15-of-29, 51.7%, 1.179 PPP), Olaniyi (15-of-22, 68.2%, 1.161 PPP).

Breakdown: Defense

Efficiency numbers from Synergy Sports

Synergy rates Walker “excellent” (0.691 PPP) and McGusty “very good” (0.755 PPP).

At a glance

Efficiency data from KenPom.com

Offense: Miami 101.2 (206), Virginia 115.7 (15)

Miami 101.2 (206), Virginia 115.7 (15) Defense: Miami 99.1 (116), Virginia 92.6 (30)

Miami 99.1 (116), Virginia 92.6 (30) Tempo: Miami 68.0 (203), Virginia 60.1 (357)

Details

Miami (6-13, 3-13 ACC) at #15 Virginia (15-6, 11-4 ACC)

Monday, 6 p.m., ACC Network

ESPN BPI: Virginia +16.7, 95.2% win probability

Virginia +16.7, 95.2% win probability BartTorvik: Virginia 68-54, 93% win probability

Virginia 68-54, 93% win probability KenPom: Virginia 70-55, 91% win probability

Story by Chris Graham

