What to look for in great work boots

If you spend a lot of time on your feet at worksites for your job, or simply love to have a great pair of boots when you are working on DIY projects at home, chances are good you are always looking for a great part of shoes to make sure that your feet are both comfortable and safe at all times.

After all, if you can’t stand on your feet, then you can’t do much work anyway! For that reason, we have taken the time to break down what makes the very best boots out there.

If you are looking for a new pair of work boots, make sure that you are looking into these major characteristics.

Type of toe

One of the first things that you will want to look into is what kind of toe a specific boot feature. The two most common types of boot toes are steel or composite toes. Steel toes are great for puncture protection and are considered much more shatterproof while composite toes are more resistant to electrical and are great because they are lightweight and keep your feet warm.

In order to choose what kind of toe you need; consider the work you will be doing in the boots.

Slip resistance

Another major thing to look at when considering your boot is what kind of slip resistance a given boot has. The three major types of slip resistance are created by Rubber outsoles, TPU outsoles and EVA midsoles.

Rubber is ideal for people who might be working in slick or damp environments and TPU outsoles are ideal for people who work on oil rigs or might be exposed to chemical or high temps. As for EVA midsoles, they’re great for heavy lifting and lots of time for your feet as they are lightweight and considered the most comfortable by far.

Durability

Another crucially important thing to look for when it comes to your work boot is to make sure that the boot itself is highly durable. You may feel like it is a better idea to get a cheaper pair of boot in order to save money, but the truth is that shelling out a larger amount of money for an expensive and heavily durable boot is far more valuable than a cheaper boot that will last you quite a lot less time and also likely offer far less protection when you are on the work site.

Major takeaways

Without a doubt, choosing the right boot for you is heavily dependent on what kind of work you plan to do in those boots. While safety should always be considered the top priority, comfort is also heavily important as it will help you get the work done that you need to get done every day.

If you are struggling to find the right type of boot or right fit for you, consider talking with your coworkers about their preferred boots so that you can get an idea of what might work for you.

