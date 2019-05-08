What to expect on your first trip to a medical cannabis dispensary

The day has come where you’ve got your card to access the green legally, and now you want to take the next step and get to the dispensary. Overwhelmed with curiosity, you don’t want to go in blind and you definitely want to get the most out of your visit. Right?

Don’t worry, this article will ensure that you show up well-prepared. You’ll know what to look for in a dispensary, how to find the best deals on medical cannabis, and things that you can easily implement to get the most out of your visit. It’s simply the ultimate guide sure to do everyone justice after they get done with their visit to an Ohio medical marijuana doctor.

Evaluate your needs, and then give them a second look too

Medical cannabis has a lot of different uses, and different kinds of MJ will have different results targeting different parts of the human body. Know what your condition(s) are and what you should embrace to alleviate the side effects as well as overcome the condition(s) if at all possible. By doing this, you save a lot of time where you could be left beating around the bush if not clear with yourself about what your true needs are when it comes to medical cannabis.

Understand waiting may be necessary and set aside adequate time

This is more common than one might think, especially when you end up going to one of the most popular dispensaries in your area. Seeing people lined up down the block after work is a daily feat for many cannabis shops thanks to the quality of their products as well as service.

A normal visit to the dispensary can take as little as 10-15 minutes and as long as an hour or more depending on how long the line is as well as a variety of other factors including, but not to be limited to the number of staff numbers working, the process for customers set forth by that particular dispensary, and how quickly they compile your selections. Aside from this, dispensaries seem to be their busiest on Fridays and the weekends when people are getting off work. If possible, try to avoid those days.

Educate yourself with the Ohio medical marijuana laws beforehand

A good way to do this is via the NORML website where they have a section that covers Ohio state laws on marijuana specifically. They have been working years to reform and they have proven to be the experts on the topic. The point of the matter here is that you want to know what you can and can’t do to prevent any legal repercussions that could occur if you’re found violating marijuana laws.

Know what you need to bring with you, and make sure you have it

Showing up with everything you need could save you disappointment and unnecessary trips. If you don’t bring the required items with you on your first trip to the dispensary, not only will this create a bad habit, but it would always stall the purchase until you do have all the required items. Below you’ll see that the most common items are listed, and don’t worry most states have just about the same requirements for the most part. The biggest change is actually whether rec is allowed or not.

Cash Money to Pay for Your Bill Safely

Since the country is still adapting and laws vary greatly when it comes to cannabis, most dispensaries will only accept cash. This is to prevent any legal risks that could cause their employees and owners to be arrested. It also eliminates the headache when it comes to whether their financial institution will allow payment for this particular type of product.

Driver’s License or State-Issued ID Card

While some dispensaries may not require this, most will. It all depends on the regulations set forth by your local authorities, on the levels of city, county, and state. Besides, you should have some form of photo identification with you at all times anyway.

Medical Marijuana Card (If Required)

In places where recreational marijuana isn’t allowed, medical marijuana is the only option that consumers have. When you are faced with having to get MMJ (Medical Marijuana) via the medical route, make sure you show up with your Medical Marijuana Card in hand. This is usually given to you right when you pay your chosen Ohio medical marijuana doctor.

There you have it, the 3 things every dispensary customer needs to make sure they bring with them on their first visit as well as those thereafter where these documents can’t be physically stored. If you have to, write it down so that you can’t allow yourself to even take the slightest chance of forgetting something crucial to the buying process like the items outlined above.

Harness the knowledge of the budtenders, this is what they do for a living

Many budtenders, if not all, don’t have any problem educating customers about the best strands within the dispensary as well as other factors. This is one of their many job functions as education is essential to a solid market. Just speak up and let them know what curiosities you may have.

This should be done anytime you’re uncertain of the various options that you have available to you as well as what their effects are. Clarity is always the winning solution regardless of what you’re trying to accomplish. No use in being dumbfounded when you really don’t have to be.

Don’t overspend, know what you can logically spend

You don’t want to take your rent money to the dispensary and buy marijuana with it. Not only is it irresponsible, but it’s clearly not a smart thing to do. By now you’ll know the menu and the prices of where you’re going, so with that in mind decide how much you can comfortably spend without putting any bills or other forms of stability in jeopardy.

Tipping the Budtender: Is it the right thing for you to do or not?

Many people wonder whether it’s even ethical to tip their budtender. One thing you should know is that they do get paid more than servers at a restaurant as well as those in other professions. If it’s a dispensary that you plan on visiting regularly, this isn’t a bad idea by any means.

After all, it helps build rapport with the budtender(s) at that specific dispensary. Over time, they’ll remember it and just might look out for you in one of many ways that’s logically possible. Just don’t expect anything for free as that’s only going to lead to disappointment, take any extra length they go as a bonus and nothing more.

