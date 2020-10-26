What to do when your lottery numbers don’t turn as expected

When you play the lottery, you’re supposed to choose a series of numbers. Your hope is that your numbers will get chosen as the winning numbers. The more of your numbers that get chosen, the more money you win. If all your numbers get chosen, you win the big jackpot.

A lot of people select lottery numbers that are personal to them. They might use the age of their family members, birthdates, graduation dates, or whatever other numbers are relevant to their lives. However, no one knows how the lottery will turn out or whether all those numbers will get chosen together.

For most people, their lottery numbers don’t turn as expected. They might match a portion of their numbers and win a smaller prize, but it is usually not a life-changing amount of money. Winning the jackpot is the only real way to enjoy lottery success. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing togel Singapore or any other lottery game.

In other cases, their numbers will be close to the winning numbers. For instance, let’s say they chose 12, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 23, but the winning numbers ended up being 11, 14, 16, 18, 20, and 22. It almost becomes nerve shattering when something like that happens. You can try to develop a strategy for choosing the winning numbers, but they are still chosen randomly in the end.

Below are the top 3 things you can do when your lottery numbers don’t turn as expected.

1) Never give up

The odds are always against you when you play the lottery. You might feel a personal connection to your chosen lottery numbers, but that doesn’t mean they’re always going to win. In fact, 99.9999% of the time they are going to lose.

Does this mean you should give up? Of course not! You have to keep on playing the lottery with your numbers until they become winning numbers. If you feel like your numbers might need modifying, then go ahead and change them accordingly.

2) Aim for smaller winnings

Most lotteries only require you to match six winning numbers to win the jackpot. But if you match three out of six numbers, you could be entitled to a smaller prize. You have much better odds of matching three numbers as opposed to six numbers.

Consider changing your lottery strategy to focus on winning the minimum prize amount rather than the jackpot amount. You could have better luck and a higher win rate if you do that.

3) Try a new lottery game

There are several different lottery games to choose from. You don’t have to spend all your time and money at one particular lottery game. Instead, you can play several different lottery games with the same numbers and increase your odds of winning.

Of course, you’ll have to invest more money into purchasing lottery tickets. It all depends on how serious you are about winning. But at the end of day, you have an equal chance of winning every lottery game because the winning numbers are drawn randomly.

Story by Uday Tank

