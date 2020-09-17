What to do when you can’t choose a topic on an essay

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 12:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

When it comes to writing essays, I have seen so many students complain about the boring and uninteresting topics they have been assigned to write. Yes, there are some pretty annoying and aggravating things to write about and this is extremely more difficult when you aren’t interested in them. But, as hard as this is, at least you have a subject and know you must do it. Did you know that it can be actually harder when you are the one choosing the topic?

Writing detailed essays isn’t exactly the favourite student activity and many writers find themselves complaining and feeling stuck when they don’t know what to write about. What I have found that always helps students in situations like this is looking at a detailed topics list in an attempt to stumble upon a few amazing examples of topics and essay ideas. Using this technique, you can learn many important features of a great essay and discover some very interesting stuff to write about. However, if you are still stuck, then try implementing some of the following tips and tricks.

What to Consider When Choosing a Topic

Write about something you know well

This is an excellent way to make sure you have a lot to write about and cover that word count fast and efficiently. It’s okay if you don’t find the topic interesting in this case because if you know a lot about a certain subject, it’s still going to be easy to write quite a lot about it. If you know the ins and outs of something, you can cover 10 pages just like that. Just don’t forget to always check for plagiarism at the end because there is such a thing as accidental plagiarism.

Find something that you are passionate about

This method is the opposite of the one above. In this case, it’s okay if you don’t know everything about the topic as long as you want to learn and you’ve been interested in it for a while. This will provide all the motivation you need to keep going and learn along the way. The easiest thing you can do to lose all of your motivation is to write on a matter that you don’t care about. The goal here is to have fun and enjoy the process.

Before committing, find out if there is plenty of information available

You need to do a bit of initial research before committing to a topic. If it’s hard to find information about it easily, then you are going to waste a lot of time and consider quitting fairly early. You’ll find that time-management will be very important in college. So, type in a few related keywords on Google and see if there is a lot of information popping up. If there is, then it’s going to be easy to gather resources and get it over with.

Take into account what type of essay you are asked to write

While in university, you’ll find that assignments can often be a bit complicated and there are a bunch of different types of essays you will be asked to write. For example, all the information you might receive is simply to write a narrative, persuasive, compare and contrast, explanatory, or similar types of essays on any topic that you wish.

Depending on the type of essay or paper that you’re writing, you then need to take into account the features mentioned above. Make sure everything is met and then start your masterpiece.

Conclusion

Having considered these tips and hints I’ve mentioned here, try following them if you want to have an easier time choosing the topic of your essay. You won’t be the first or last student who feels stuck in this area and lucky for you, the topic lists and examples I mentioned are a wonderful way of getting some inspiration and helping the process go a lot smoother. So, consider taking advantage of this kind of help and not waste any more time.

Story by John Barton

Related

Comments