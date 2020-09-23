What to do if you find baby wild animals on your property

The primary reason that animals seek out people’s homes is because they are often an attractive place for an animal to raise its young. Homes have the perfect conditions required for raising a small vulnerable animal, and often if you are dealing with a wildlife infestation, there will be baby animals in the attic. Whilst these animals may be cute and cuddly, they pose a real threat to your property. By nature, if they are not dealt with, they will multiply repetitively, creating an endemic problem. A multitude of animals living in your property can be noisy, smelly, and the acid from feces can even damage the structural integrity of your house. Thankfully, there are various ways you can remove baby animals without harming either yourself or the vulnerable creature.

A lot of your thinking has to depend on whether the baby animal is orphaned or is still being looked after by a parent. Unfortunately, it is against federal law to separate most animals from their mother or father, meaning for you to remove the creature yourself, you must first ascertain whether the animal is orphaned or not.

If the animal is orphaned:

If the animal is orphaned, relocation into a random area is almost certainly going to be a death sentence. Most young animals cannot fend for themselves, and rely on their parents for protection and sustenance. Many areas, however, have animal rehabilitators that focus on giving pets and wildlife another chance. These usually rely purely on donations, and will remove the animal for free, paying for its recuperation and eventual release. This may be the best way to remove recently orphaned animals, as it requires little effort and is humane to the animal. Before the rescue team arrives, you may consider feeding the animal, but try not to touch it, as this means it is unlikely to be able to be integrated back into the wild. To find a wildlife rehabilitator in your area, visit wildliferehabilitators.org.

If the animal is not orphaned:

Even if the animal is not orphaned, it is still possible and legal to remove it by yourself, as long as the parent is trapped at the same time and relocated into the same place. Various non-lethal traps and devices can be bought or made, using bait and other incentives to trap the animal. If you manage to capture both the offspring and its parents, you must then find a place to relocate the animals. This can be quite difficult, as most states prohibit people from relocating animals into public land such as parks. Therefore, you must find a landowner who is willing to let you release the animals into their land. Many large estates and wildlife parks allow this, as long as you contact them to ask for permission beforehand. Alternatively, you can hire a wildlife control company to relocate the animals, as most, especially those who advertise as humane, will have dedicated suppliers for relocation. You may decide to go the professional route entirely, and pay for a company to remove the animals, relocate, and carry out the necessary repairs to your property. This can often be cheaper and easier than you think, as most areas have multiple companies vying for your business. You might want to consider calling a professional company like A&D Construction Plus Inc. if the critters are in your attic

If you are dealing with birds instead of mammals and other pests, it is often not necessary to remove the chick at all. Contrary to popular belief, birds only nest when rearing chicks, meaning that once the chicks fledge, they may never return again. You can ensure this by making the nesting site impossible for birds to use again, using either harmful substances or bird spikes.

