What to do if you are involved in a car accident

Driving safely is the obligation of every motorist. It is the best way to avoid the occurrence of accidents. If you are hurt in a car accident, talk to a lawyer . It doesn’t matter whether you caused it or not, taking the right steps can help improve the situation. In the long run, you can still make an insurance claim.

Most car accidents involve only damage to property which can be easily solved. But research shows that nearly 1.3 million people die each year in car accidents , an average of 3,287 deaths a day, and one out of three drivers are injured. Lawyers can assist you in sorting things out and help you get the compensation you deserve.

The Top Things You Should Know If You Are Involved in an Accident

An accident can worry even the most experienced driver. Knowing the right steps to take can help you safeguard your interests as a motorist. Here are a few tips that you must do in case of an accident.

Do Not Leave the Scene of the Accident

It does not matter how serious or minor the accident is, one rule motorists should follow is to stop at the scene. Failing to stop is a serious offence that could land you in trouble with the police.

Check to see if you and the occupants of the other vehicle have been injured. If there are any injuries, seek medical attention at once. If the accident is serious you should contact the relevant authorities immediately.

Protect the Scene

Road flares are not only for use when a vehicle has broken down, but also during accidents. They can be a thin line between your life and death, especially at night. If you set up flares in the road behind the accident, it will help keep distracted drivers from running into you.

Some people are afraid of using road flares because of the danger they impose. Many motorists opt for electric strobe lights that use LED light.

Call the Police

The police should always be alerted whenever an accident occurs. It does not matter how minor the accident is.

Moreover, if there is any significant injury or death, then you should call an ambulance. If you leave the scene of the accident, chances are you will be held accountable for the accident. This can land you in jail.

When the police arrive, obtain the badge numbers of those who are at the scene. You may be required to fill out a police report.

Always be sure to tell the police exactly what happened without guessing. If there are any witnesses around you should be sure every statement made by them is accurate.

If you have the police report and relevant documents it will be easier for you to make an insurance claim.

Document the Whole Scene

Be sure that you have an accurate record of the scene of the accident . This can be done by:

Taking pictures

Getting the badge number of the officers at the scene of the accident

Having a copy of the police statement

Taking the names and contact information of the other party involved in the accident

Taking the names and contact information of witnesses

Contact your Insurer

It is important to contact your insurer even if you believe the other driver of the vehicle is at fault. If you want to pursue an insurance claim against the other driver, always alert your insurer. There might be some benefits available for you.

Notifying your insurance company immediately is especially important when the other driver has no insurance coverage. You can call your insurance agent at the scene of the accident so that they can advise you about the relevant steps to take.

Settlement of Your Insurance Claim

Many times an insurer will award you less than the amount you are claiming. Be informed of the relevant expenses that should be included in the insurance claim . These may include medical expenses and repair maintenance.

Never sign a compensation claim if you are offered a lesser amount. Moreover, you should have a legal advisor who can direct you. Consult an experienced attorney who can handle all tough situations.

If you are involved in a car accident, the most important thing to do is to remain calm and note the details of the scene. Write down any pertinent numbers, and be sure that the police make a report on time. It will help you prove your case later if your lawyer needs to argue for you.

