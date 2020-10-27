What to do after a truck accident

Truck accidents can be life-changing accidents. Between the trauma of the accident itself and the associated legal issues that will eventually come, you need to keep your wits about you. Truck accidents can be traumatic experiences, sometimes leading to deep mental scarring because of the situation. In many cases, truck accidents account for fatalities. The National Safety Council (NSC) notes that 4862 large trucks were involved in deaths in 2018. Surviving is the first step, but to ensure that you don’t run into issues later down, pay attention to these tips on what to do after being involved in a truck accident.

Stay right there

You might be tempted to get someone to pick you up after your ordeal, but this could be a problem in a court of law. Moving anywhere from your current location could constitute a hit-and-run if argued by a skilled truck accident attorney. The safest thing is to just stay at your current location until the authorities arrive. If you are in traffic, you should get your car to the side of the road. If it’s already in an unobtrusive position, leave the vehicle there since it will be best for investigators to see the vehicle’s final resting spot after the accident.

Get medical attention immediately

Even if you don’t think that you’re in immediate danger, you should still seek medical assistance. Typically, truck accidents can lead to catastrophic injuries, but your adrenaline keeps you from feeling them immediately. If you aren’t given medical attention at the scene by paramedics or directly taken to a hospital, it’s in your best interest to see your doctor as soon as possible. You should consult a medical doctor to verify your injuries if you’ve sustained any as well. They may be able to include it in an official report. If you don’t seek medical help, it could negatively impact your chances of getting compensation in a suit.

Exchange information with other parties

Each of the vehicles involved in a crash usually has a driver or an owner. These people will have their own insurance policies. After the accident, the first thing you should do is figure out who you’re involved with. Collect details like insurance policy numbers and the names of those present for your own lawyers to follow up on. If the vehicle has identifying marks, make a note of those if possible. If you can take pictures on your phone for verification, that may help the situation if the facts become muddled.

Deal with the situation

You may not be able to do much after you got into a truck accident, but all of these responsibilities can help when it comes to claiming compensation. Your truck accident attorney will advise you on the best course of action to follow once they’ve heard your version of events. Remember, the more information you collect at the scene, the better your story will be, and the more facts you will have to corroborate the evidence. These may be crucial in closing a case and getting the compensation you deserve for being a victim of a truck accident.

