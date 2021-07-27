What to consider when gambling at an online casino for the first time

Online gambling is fun, but making the very first steps in this is not fun. And for a good reason.

Even seasoned casino gamblers sometimes fail to evaluate the casino site objectively, and may occasionally register and play at a low quality casino site. With beginner gamblers, this situation is even more frequent, because they do not know what to look at, and where to find quality casinos for real money betting.

This post overviews six of the most crucial aspects to double-check about every online casino. Even a complete newbie will be able to evaluate a betting website based on this post, and decide whether the site is good enough to trust it with money.

Legitimacy

The very first thing to check about an online casino is of course whether it is legit or not. A word of warning – even if there is a legit casino available to you, but your jurisdiction legally prohibits online gambling, you may be able to register, deposit money, and play, but the payment systems will not allow you to withdraw. So, better avoid gambling in this case.

To ensure the site’s legitimacy, pay attention to its license, and check if it is actually still active, by clicking on the badge. If there are any additional certifications or seals of trust on site, also click on them to double-check.

Payments

Before you register an account and start depositing, go and read the Banking rules on Payments\Banking page. You should know exactly how many banking options are offered for players from your jurisdiction for deposit, for withdrawal, what are those options, and what are the accepted currencies. If your country does not take online gambling kindly, maybe you should prefer cryptocurrencies instead of fiat currencies.

Check the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal limits, and find out whether a fee is applied to the transactions by casino site. If the site lacks any of that info, do not be shy to ask directly from the Customer Support. You are not obliged to register and give away your sensitive data to a website that does not even care to provide clear payment information to you.

Rules

Now here comes the most boring part, but it is absolutely necessary for a newbie gambler to check, because otherwise there are high chances you will fail to meet the site’s requirements, and can eventually lose your money.

All the slightest rules are stated in the Terms and Conditions page of the site, and while this is a lengthy document, you are strongly recommended to read it carefully. While most of the info will be just generic informing you about self-obvious stuff like prohibition of hacking the website, other rules will apply directly to your personal data, your playing, and your money. So, you should be totally aware of the rules before you trust your money and your data to this casino.

Bonuses

Most beginner gamblers are lured into real money casino playing by the offer of huge jaw dropping bonuses, wholeheartedly believing casino sites will just give them money for free. However, this is far from the truth.

Bonuses are created to give you a chance of winning more, but there are also different limitations that apply. So, before claiming any bonus, you should check the minimum deposit eligible, the wagering requirements, the maximum possible win from this bonus, and whether the bonus winnings are actually potentially cashable.

Games

It makes little sense playing at a casino that has less than 1,000 game titles in the lobby. The games should be represented in different categories – from slots to Live Dealer games and progressive jackpots – and preferably by different providers. The best quality casinos have 30+ software providers represented on the platforms.

Skills

Before you start playing for real money, consider your skills. If you are a complete newbie, it is a good idea to try the games out in the Demo mode first. Almost all casino games are available for free Practice play, except Live Dealer Games and progressive jackpots.

Also, mind your skills. Total beginners should choose games of chance where skill is not needed – like slots, scratch cards, progressive jackpots, or even roulettes. If you want to try games of skill like Blackjacks or Pokers, better start with automated games, and learn playing slowly.

Story by Jim Auditor