What time is the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Nov. 27?
The Virginia-Virginia Tech game on Saturday, Nov. 27, could have, at this moment, anyway, implications for the ACC Coastal Division race.
As such, the ACC and ESPN want to hold off on setting a time.
The game is on a six-day hold, meaning we won’t know until Saturday night the time and what channel the game will be on.
Here’s what we do know for the final weekend of the ACC regular season.
Friday, Nov. 26
- North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 27
- Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
- Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
- Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
- Wake Forest at Boston College
- Kentucky at Louisville
- Pitt at Syracuse
- Virginia Tech at Virginia
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.
All times are Eastern.