What time is the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Nov. 27?

Published Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, 12:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia-Virginia Tech game on Saturday, Nov. 27, could have, at this moment, anyway, implications for the ACC Coastal Division race.

As such, the ACC and ESPN want to hold off on setting a time.

The game is on a six-day hold, meaning we won’t know until Saturday night the time and what channel the game will be on.

Here’s what we do know for the final weekend of the ACC regular season.

Friday, Nov. 26

North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 27

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN

Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Wake Forest at Boston College

Kentucky at Louisville

Pitt at Syracuse

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.

All times are Eastern.

Related



