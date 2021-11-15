augusta free press news

What time is the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game on Saturday, Nov. 27?

Published Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

UVa at Virginia Tech
Photo courtesy Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Virginia-Virginia Tech game on Saturday, Nov. 27, could have, at this moment, anyway, implications for the ACC Coastal Division race.

As such, the ACC and ESPN want to hold off on setting a time.

The game is on a six-day hold, meaning we won’t know until Saturday night the time and what channel the game will be on.

Here’s what we do know for the final weekend of the ACC regular season.

Friday, Nov. 26

  • North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 27

  • Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC
  • Florida State at Florida, Noon, ESPN
  • Miami at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

  • Wake Forest at Boston College
  • Kentucky at Louisville
  • Pitt at Syracuse
  • Virginia Tech at Virginia

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 20.

All times are Eastern.