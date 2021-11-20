What time is the Virginia Tech-Miami football game?

The Virginia Tech football team (5-5, 3-3 ACC) makes the trip down south to face one of its rivals in Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) in an ACC showdown as the Hokies look to turn the page. This will be the first game since head coach Justin Fuente and the school agreed to part ways, and it will be former Hokie football player J.C. Price who serves as the interim.

Here’s everything to know about the game:

Where to watch?

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air live on the ACC Network.

What to know about VT

There are some positive vibes in the team now with Fuente gone, and the writing was on the wall. In Price, you have a former player that the team really seems to rally behind, with his personality offering a connection to a lot of the players. As a result, expect a renewed energy in the game. Now, it remains to be seen what the team’s strategy is, but that could work in their benefit as it makes the challenge of preparing a tad more difficult for the hosts. Don’t be shocked if Price has some tricks up his sleeves.

What to know about Miami

This team looked to have been turning the corner, at least this season, with that three-game winning streak that included wins over then-ranked NC State and Pittsburgh. And then came last weekend where the Canes lost to rival Florida State by a field goal. A slow start did them in, and three turnovers ended up being their downfall. They have to establish the run here early to be able to open up the pass. They were just too predictable last week, but they’ll feel confident in getting back to their plan here. Expect Tyler Van Dyke to have some designed runs out of the quarterback position.

Prediction

Both teams are reeling, both are looking to get this season over with and build for a better future, and it ends up being an ugly, turnover-prone game that the Hurricanes manages to just barely win.

Miami 21, Virginia Tech 20

Story by Roger Gonzalez

