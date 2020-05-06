What should I know about head-on collisions?

Published Wednesday, May. 6, 2020, 8:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Getting into any type of car accident can be extremely dangerous and damaging, but a head-on accident can be especially dangerous given the high speeds and the sheer force of impact that you will experience during the crash. However, there are many different things that you should know about head-on collisions that go beyond the physics of the crash, and go into the steps that you will need to take in the aftermath in order to get the medical care and the financial compensation that you deserve.

If someone else caused the head-on collision that you were involved in, one of the most important steps to take after getting immediate and comprehensive medical care is to partner with an attorney. When you are working with an experienced legal professional in the aftermath of your accident, they will be able to guide you through the important steps that you need to take in order to get the protection you deserve. Visit the Capital Law Firm to get connected with an aggressive attorney who can help you make sense of your situation and provide you with initial information about how they can help you move forward.

Head-On Collisions Are Very Dangerous

Every accident is dangerous, even at low speeds, but when two vehicles hit each other head-on, especially when both are moving, the outcome can be absolutely disastrous. This is due to a number of factors, but the most obvious reason is that the speed of impact is much higher than when vehicles hit each other from different angles, such as in a t-bone collision or a rear-end accident.

Luckily, there is a lot of technology that has gone (and continues to go) into developing safety systems for cars to keep passengers safer in head-on accidents than in years past. This includes improved seatbelt technology, better airbags, car frames designed to absorb major impacts, and more.

Establishing Fault In a Head-On Crash Can Be Complicated

While it seems like determining which vehicle drifted out of their lane and into oncoming traffic should be pretty straightforward, this is not necessarily the case in every crash. In the instance where a driver is acting recklessly and ends up driving the wrong way, this is fairly obvious. However, there are other situations that can be more complicated, such as when a vehicle is struck in a way that puts them into oncoming traffic and then hitting your vehicle head-on. Luckily your attorney will be able to make sense of all of these factors while building a case for you.

There Are Many Possible Causes of a Head-On Crash

As indicated above, a driver acting recklessly or negligently by driving drunk, engaging in distractions such as texting while driving, and other inappropriate behaviors are simply a few examples of the many possible causes of a head-on collision. On major roads where there are four lanes of travel, two in each direction, there is the possibility that a vehicle can make a dangerous lane change or other maneuvers that forces another driver into your lane of travel and causes the head-on accident.

Additionally, there is the possibility of mechanical failures, weather hazards, and more that can lead to these types of accidents.

After a Head-On Accident, You Need a Lawyer

The most important thing to know about a head-on crash is that you will benefit from working with an attorney as soon as possible. While you focus on giving yourself the care that you need in order to prioritize your recovery, your attorney will be able to use their experience and knowledge in order to work directly with the insurance company and begin to put together a case designed to get you a settlement you deserve.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments