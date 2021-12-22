What sets Cbet apart from other bookmakers?

One of the biggest problems of modern iGaming websites is the fact that they look really similar. Sure, there are some differences in the design and layout, but most bookmakers are the same when it comes down to the betting sections, features, and promos. The good news is that a couple of brands want to stand out from the rest, and one of them is Cbet.

This online betting platform is available in several countries and has many customers. Even though it has been in the industry since 2019, Cbet made a name for itself because of its high-quality products. With that being said, here are some of the things that make Cbet intriguing options for online bettors.

Cryptocurrencies

One of the things that people check before choosing which iGaming operator to punt on is the different payment solutions. Ideally, bettors want to have access to as many options as possible, which is why bookies offer a lot of alternatives. Sadly, only a few online betting platforms offer digital currencies, and Cbet is one of them. Thanks to the expert Cbet review from Nostrabet, it became clear that this website gives its clients the opportunity to make crypto payments. The latter are known for being safe and fast, which is why they are the go-to option for many bettors.

It is important to note there might be different payment options, depending on people’s country of residence. That’s one of the reasons why some gamblers check the deposit and withdrawal section as soon as they sign up.

A comprehensive eSports section

Apart from the regular sportsbook, Cbet is one of the few names in this business that pays more attention to eSports. Playing computer games for real money seemed impossible several years ago, but now, it is one of the fastest-growing businesses globally. While it is true that betting on eSports titles, such as Dota 2 and CS: GO are not as popular as football, this may change in the future. After all, the number of people who punt on eSports keeps getting bigger.

Despite the fact that other iGaming websites also offer eSports, Nostrabet’s review of Cbet shows this operator has a separate section. In addition to offering more computer games, it also allows punters to watch most matches in real-time. Furthermore, there are a lot more markets than those available on other bookies.

JetX

In addition to the sports betting section, another thing that makes Cbet the preferred alternative for online bettors is JetX. It allows punters to place bets and cash out whenever they want to. JetX is a simulation where a plane starts flying, and you have to predict when to settle your bet before it crashes. Needless to say, those who don’t cash out on time lose their bets.

Bank X

Similar to JetX, Bank X is a special game that is not available on other iGaming platforms because it is accessible to Cbet’s customers. Those interested in it can choose between three types of bets, and the idea of the game is to put enough money so that the jar can explode. Once that happens, they will receive your winnings.

Story by Logan Brown

