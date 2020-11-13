What other businesses can learn from online casinos

Published Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, 1:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When starting up a new business, one of the biggest challenges is to attract customers. Hopefully, the services or products you provide can do some of the pull by themselves, but in most scenarios, you will need a strategy to succeed. For small businesses, it is not always the case that things such as marketing and customer outreach are within the skill set of the personnel, and thus some role models and inspiration is much needed.

One market that online businesses could choose to look at for inspiration is the one for online gambling. Emulating some of the strategies used by internet-based casinos is sure to boost your presence online.

They are the masters of marketing

Online casinos are simply masters of putting themselves out there. Few internet-based markets are as much in the eye of the public as the one for gaming online, and that is no coincidence. The many gambling sites out there spend vast amounts of money on advertising themselves, but even if you don’t have a ridiculous marketing budget, there are lessons to be learned from them.

One marketing area in which online casinos excel is so-called ‘inbound marketing.’ In a nutshell, inbound marketing is about attracting the consumer by creating appealing and easy-to-find content. Instead of you trying to find potential buyers, the idea is that the buyers will find you on their own.

The aspects of inbound marketing that every business should think about are SEO (search engine optimization) and content creation. The more relevant, informative, and engaging content you can create, the better.

Some online casinos are also extremely effective in marketing themselves on social media. Social media is a channel that shouldn’t be underestimated since it’s a free tool with excellent potential for you to reach a lot of people.

They know how to keep the consumer engaged

After they have managed to attract new users, online casinos are just as skilled at keeping them at their websites. By the use of different enticements in the form of bonuses, VIP programs, and offers based on loyalty, the users have a constant reason to come back to the same site, over and over again.

Discounts and offers have existed in most businesses since the dawn of time, but creating a long-term commitment between the company and the consumer is something online casinos do very well.

They are also experts at knowing their audience and separating themselves from their competition. Some websites target users who like music, others target gamblers who prefer a more mellow experience, and yet another group targets only women. The point is that knowing your audience will make it easier for you to create relevant content to keep them engaged, as well as help you with your marketing in general.

They prioritize the users convenience

Lastly, online casinos know to prioritize their users’ convenience before their own. If your customers think it is a hassle to use your website, it is unlikely that they will return. A few things you could emulate from gaming sites is to provide the customer with easy access to support, to present them with a website that is easy to navigate, and to provide them with options in terms of registration and payment methods.

Finding inspiration in other businesses is a great first step, if you’re not sure how to build your brand. Online casinos operate within an extremely competitive market and have, therefore developed some clever strategies that all businesses would be smart to learn from.

Story by Ben Jardine

Related

Comments