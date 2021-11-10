What online slots to play if you are a novice

Online slots are incredibly popular in different parts of the world. In the United Kingdom alone, the online slot machine industry is worth £2.2 billion a year. In other countries, online slots are widely popular due to their engaging themes, colorful symbols, and easy gameplay. You can even find some slot machines that boast progressive jackpots that promise multi-million-dollar jackpots as payouts. Although they are fun to play and potentially lucrative, these games come in different types and reel configurations. Also, some of these games feature complicated features and bonuses that can overwhelm beginners. So how do you select the best online slots to play if you’re a novice? To help you out, we have come up with a list that should serve as your guide in picking the best slot machines to play.

Play Classic 3-Reel online slots

If you are a beginner, we recommend starting with slot machines with basic gameplay and features. For example, you can start with the classic online slots. Based on the mechanical slot machines, these classic online slots feature three reels and a single payline. It means that you only need to line three identical symbols horizontally to generate payouts.

In the Philippines, you will find several popular and exciting casinos to play online slots for real money. An example is Mega Joker, an iconic classic slot from Netent with high variance and incredibly high RTP at 99%. It’s a classic fruit slot where colorful fruits serve as the game’s paying symbols. Aside from fruits as symbols, this game also boasts Mystery Wins and Progressive Jackpot. Another highly recommended slot machine is the Super Burning Wins: Respin from Playson. Again, this is a fruit machine where colorful fruits fill up the reels. The difference lies in its exciting feature: this game boasts a Respin bonus. In this bonus, two reels feature symbols that become sticky for the duration of the Respin. Some of the other exciting slot machines you can try are Sticky Joker by Play’n GO and Lightning Joker by Yggdrasil Gaming.

Look for online slots with higher RTP

When looking for the best slot machines to play, consider the titles with a higher Return to Player (RTP) percentage. Before we proceed, let’s talk about the importance of the RTP when selecting online slots. The RTP information refers to the actual return of the game in the long term and it’s expressed as a percentage. Most online slots feature an RTP that ranges from 95% to 97%, with some titles offering up to 99% return. The higher the RTP, the better it is for the casino player particularly the beginner. For example, in a slot that boasts a return of 97%, it means that for every $100 bet collected, it will return $97 to the players in the form of prizes.

When it comes to online slots with better returns, you can’t go wrong with Mega Joker and Blood Suckers slot from Netent, White Rabbit Megaways from Big Time Gaming, and Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix by Barcrest. These online slots don’t just offer better returns, they are also presented in colorful themes that help promote a satisfying gaming experience.

Play low to medium volatility slots

Online slots also vary in terms of volatility. This refers to how frequently the small or big wins happen in a game. High volatility slot machines are those that deliver fewer wins in between but the payouts are bigger. With low volatility slot machines, the wins are more frequent but smaller in amount. If you are a beginner, it is better to start with slot machines with low volatility that can assure frequent wins. As a player, you do not want to risk your bankroll in highly volatile and unpredictable games. For beginners, the best strategy is to play slow but with a bigger potential of winning the payouts. Some recommended low variance slots are Big Bad Wolf, Starburst, and Blood Suckers 2. With these games, you can count on low-value wins in every five to ten random spins.

Whatever online slot you play, it is best that you also consider the game’s theme and entertainment value. After all, you are playing online not just to spin for potential payouts but to have fun, too.

Story by Molly Evans

