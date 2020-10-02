What men need to know about hair care

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 4:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

There’s the common conception that men don’t take care of their hair and the bodies – but we deserve for that to become a misconception. Hygiene and self-care is important no matter what gender you are, but we get that most men don’t want to spend hours grooming themselves in the mirror every morning.

Fortunately, you don’t have to. With just a few simple tips, you can effectively improve your hair care routine without adding much time to your hair care regimen.

Know Your Scalp

Men often make the habit of mistaking “bad hair” for “bad product”, and even “bad product” is most often simply the wrong product for your hair. Get to know your scalp, and find products that will help accommodate for any issues you might have.

If your scalp is too dry, you probably experience brittle hair and might suffer from scalp conditions like dandruff. This is especially likely for men with thicker and curlier hair, as they require significantly more moisture to reach a healthy volume.

You don’t necessarily turn to medicated dandruff shampoos. Seeking out hydrating shampoos and conditioners can quickly get your hair where you need it, although it will require some love and attention.

You want the opposite if you have an oily scalp. Strengthening and balancing shampoos are what you’re going to want to seek out if you leave the shower to find your hair feeling greasy and oily. Men lucky enough to not have a hydration issue in either direction can typically just seek out normal shampoos without worrying about any quality in particular.

Keep Out of Heat

There’s nothing more satisfying for many people than a scalding hot shower, but we can guarantee you that your hair doesn’t feel the same way about it. The hotter a shower is, the more effectively it’s going to strip out the natural oils in your scalp. The result is typically dried out hair and scalp.

But a cold shower can be harmful as well. An ice-cold shower restricts blood flow to the capillaries in your scalp, making it more difficult for the minerals and nutrients to permeate your hair and scalp. As is often the case, moderation is the best option. A warm shower is the ideal environment for shampooing and conditioning.

Don’t Overdo It

If you’re frustrated by how much time you spend in the shower, this will be good news for you. You don’t have to shampoo every day.

In fact, it can actually hurt your overall hair care. Everyone’s hair is different – and some will need to shampoo more or less than the average person – but shampooing two or three times a day is going to be the sweet spot for most men.

But while over-shampooing is a mistake that many men make, it is under-conditioning. You can think of conditioner as an extra layer of protection for your hair. It’s much harder to over-condition than it is to under-condition, and regularly leaving in conditioner when you leave the shower will help smooth out the edges and create more lustrous and healthier hair. This is especially true of men with curly and more naturally voluminous locks.

Watch the Ingredients

Making sure that you have shampoo and conditioner that’s healthy for your hair doesn’t mean that you have to spend all afternoon examining the labels of potential hair products, but there are a few things you should look out for.

The biggest threats to take into consideration are sulfates. These chemicals help make shampoo get a more lathered texture, but they also strip the nutrients right out of your hair. You’ll be doing your hair a huge favor by ditching sulfate-laden shampoos altogether.

Employing good hair care for men usually doesn’t require any drastic changes. Being a little more in touch with your hair, adjusting the schedule of your shampooing and conditioning routines, and seeking out more holistic products take little effort but can have a huge impact on the health of your hair and scalp.

Related

Comments