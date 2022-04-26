What kind of crib is right for your family?

Published Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, 3:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Having a little one is some of the most exciting news you will hear in your entire life. The thoughts of having a family, what your kids will look like, and all the things they will accomplish can bring you so much joy. But, then, you think of all of the things you will need. Diapers, wipes, toys, bottles, clothes, and the list. Oh, and where will the baby sleep? Then, of course, you will need a crib. But what crib is the right crib for your baby? There are so many options for cribs that it can feel overwhelming when trying to make the right choice for your family. You need to think about safety, functionality, and without a doubt, how it will look in your new nursery. So how do you pick the best one? Depending on your family’s needs, there are many cribs to choose from. It’s helpful to learn different kinds of cribs to pick the best one for your family.

Standard crib

A standard crib is pretty straightforward in its name. It’s the traditional crib you are thinking of. What you see is what you get. It has four sides and is a full-size crib. If you already have a bassinet and maybe even a toddler bed from an older child, then a standard crib might be good. They tend to be cheaper than a multi-functional crib, perfect for a sleeping baby. However, if this is your first child and you don’t have anything for the baby, then finding a crib that can convert into different styles depending on your baby’s age might be beneficial for you.

Convertible cribs

Convertible cribs are some of the most popular cribs on the market today. They can convert from a bassinet to a mini crib, a full crib, and even a toddler bed. They aren’t all the same. For example, you can get a crib from a bassinet to a full crib and then to a toddler bed. If you don’t want a crib with a bassinet, you can get a natural wood crib that starts as a mini crib, then can convert into a full crib. Then, when your baby is at toddler age, you can transform it into a toddler bed. Many people like the natural wood crib because of its minimalist design. You can change a room’s decor but never have to change the natural wood crib because it can match just about anything. If you get a convertible crib, you want to make sure it either comes with a conversion kit, or you buy one right away when you purchase the crib to ensure you have everything you need. When you buy one, make sure you know what mattress you are getting. If it starts as a mini crib, it will most likely include a mini mattress but not a full crib mattress. Having the right mattress for your child is crucial for its safety. Make sure you read the description to know exactly what you will need as you convert the crib over time. Buying a natural convertible wood crib may be an excellent investment for your family, so you don’t have to buy a different bed frame as your child grows. The modern design of a natural wood crib will stay timeless throughout the growing stages from baby to toddler age.

Mini crib

Some people prefer a mini crib over other cribs. A mini crib is a smaller version of a full crib. It’s larger than a bassinet but smaller than a traditional crib, making it easier to fit in smaller spaces or move around. They typically come on wheels for portability and can last from newborn to about two years old. They are nice for the first few years of a child’s life, but you must purchase a toddler bed since a mini crib does not convert into a toddler bed. More people prefer a convertible crib that can last several years at the beginning of a child’s life without worrying about purchasing different beds as the child ages.

Safety tip

It’s essential to choose a crib that meets the safety standards set by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. If manufactured after 2011, it’s required to meet the criteria. Buying second-hand cribs may be a risk if it’s not meet them. If there are no recalls, stop using it immediately and contact the manufacturer.

The right crib for your family

Deciding everything you need for your little one can be a little overwhelming. Finding the right crib for your family can also be overwhelming. Understanding the different kinds of cribs and how they can benefit you and your child will help relieve stress when choosing the right crib for your family.

Story by Alex Hamilton

Like this: Like Loading...