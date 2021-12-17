What is the startup cost to be a Forex White Label brokerage?

As for now, many companies face severe financial problems, but the Forex industry is still safe and sound. This year, many brokerages generated a considerable income and attracted crowds of traders worldwide, which is why dozens of FX companies emerge every year.

Can everyone use Forex broker solutions?

You may know that foreign exchange is a risky business. However, you do not need to have a tremendous amount of money to create your own company. All you need is to find the right solution.

What makes Forex trading so distinctive? In theory, it is easy to predict the market’s behavior; this is why thousands of people decide to trade currency pairs. But no market is fixed, making it impossible to predict the volatility. It opens a horizon to make money and results in dozens of FX brokers.

However, many newcomers are stopped by high expenses on the Forex broker license trading platform software and server infrastructure. Therefore, White Label company is a more suitable solution for business founders.

What are the main expenses when building WL brokerage?

It seems obvious that setting up a Forex White Label brokerage costs less than full ownership because you partner with a reliable company that provides all tools and software to work with. Main expenses are the initial fee, cost for rebranding and marketing the Forex platform under your brand name and logo, as well as management costs.

Moreover, you may spend some money on a physical office to offer brokerage services offline. Renting a space for a brick and mortar location is a good choice for newcomers that decide to start running off the bat. Business owners will meet potential customers and valuable partners or organize training sessions for traders. It will increase your company’s prestige but require more money to spend.

Another significant component is hiring and maintaining the right staff for your White Label Forex brokerage that will help you succeed. Their roles and responsibilities will depend on setting a structure for your business and which operational model you will select to adopt. Remember that you cannot possibly do it yourself. Your FX broker will have little chance to conquer the market if you do not have an expert marketing team, customer service representatives, accountants, managers and IT specialists. All of them are the core of a successful business.

Finally, the approximate White Label Forex broker cost is $15,000 to $25,000. The final number depends on which WL model you choose (full or partial). Anyway, it is more affordable than spending up to $500,000 on a regular ownership plan. This is why newcomers prefer to partner with a trustworthy White Label provider. But that gave rise to another question.

What is the best provider of Forex broker solutions?

B2Broker is one of the most trustworthy providers of White Label options. It provides access to the most popular trading platforms at reasonable prices. Our specialists will help you in setting up a Forex White Label brokerage tailored to your needs. Further, all customers may benefit from the multilingual technical support available 24/7. Apply for the first-class White Label solution today and boost your positioning on the FX market.

