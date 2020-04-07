What is the most common drug offense?

There are three common drug offenses that people can be arrested for.

Drug Possession Allegations

It is illegal to possess certain illegal substances. Generally drugs with no accepted medical use and that have a high potential for abuse, such as cocaine, LSD, and heroin, are heavily prosecuted. It is also illegal to possess prescription drugs that have not been prescribed to you.

Marijuana is one drug that is changing the game, and attorneys all over the country have to keep up with new laws. Marijuana is still illegal federally, but each state has the ability to mandate their own rules about its use. It is also highly controversial because there have been studies proving its efficacy in alleviating side effects related to certain therapies. While LSD is currently being tested at reputable research centers such as Johns Hopkins University, it is still considered illegal and has not been widely approved as a psychiatric treatment.

It will be up to the prosecutor to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that you knowingly had the drug in your possession or control, and that you knew it was an illegal substance. Simply having the keys to a warehouse or truck where illegal substances are being stored or transported

Drug Sales Allegations

The selling and distributing of controlled and illegal substances is a violation of the law. Sentencing for these crimes depends on a couple of factors, including the quantity and type of drug.

Driving While Intoxicated Or Using A Controlled Substance

Most people are familiar with DUIs, which are associated with alcohol. But if you’re intoxicated and drugs are found on you, including prescription drugs, then you can be arrested.

What To Do If You’ve Been Arrested For Drug Charges

It is important to know your rights during the arrest. If you are pulled over and drugs are discovered in your vehicle, then it is imperative that you follow these guidelines:

Only give your name and basic information to the officer (address, phone number)

Say that you would like to contact a criminal defense attorney

Do not say anything else until your attorney arrives

Do not admit to guilt

Do not resist arrest

Remember that you have the right to remain silent

If the police begin to search your car, or even if they are in your home and begin to snoop around, it is within your rights to say “I do not consent to a search.” Even if they continue to search, do not begin to argue with them. Let your attorney do the fighting for you. The right to remain silent is one that a lot of defendants don’t reslize is so important until it is too late. When you’re in the moment, you may experience an adrenaline rush. You don’t want to regret anything later.

The truth is that cops hear the phrase “the drugs aren’t mine” all the time. It’s only natural for someone to start getting defensive knowing that a major drug charge can affect your life. You could face negative consequences from your job or at your school if you have a drug conviction. So you want to hire an attorney who will do the arguing for you, and who can build a defense that possibly leads to your acquittal or a reduction in charges.

