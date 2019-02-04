What is storage in transit?

If you are moving soon, it’s important that you start early. Moving is a stressful time no matter how organized you are. If you are moving across the country you may need to store your items sometime before you move or once you are already in the city before you actually move in.

That is why our experts are here to explain storage in transit for you. It may seem stressful but if you follow our steps you will understand it’s just another part of the overall moving process. Keep reading to learn more.

There are a number of reasons why people use storage in transit. Most people use it because they have a different move in date than a move out date. Or if they are not quite ready to move into a new home and want their items to be delivered at a later time. Another reason is because people are renovating and need their items to stay somewhere while they are getting their house worked on.

Many moving companies have warehouses that are for their customers while they are moving. They can feel assured that their belongings are in a safe area until they need them again.

If you were to choose a storage unit, you may pick it because you are unsure when you want the items again, it could be a very long time in the future, you also may choose this because you want to get items for the unit from time to time. With storage in transfit, your items are locked up and you will receive them whenever you want them to be delivered to your home.

If you are looking for a short-term solution, this can sometimes be a much cheaper option since the movers are always out with your items and working on it. There is no extra trip to get your stuff. They simply drop it off at their warehouse and pick it up when you need it again and unload it at your new home.

There are other things that should be considered when thinking about utilizing a storage in transit. Think about how much storage you will need. Think about how long your items need to be stored. You want to be able to speak with the movers prior to their arrival so they understand your plans. Perhaps you only want half the items at your home and then the other half later, they need to know this so they can pack up your items efficiently to save time and your money.

It’s always important to speak with your movers so there is an open communication. Just like any relationship in this world, this means you need to communicate no only with the moving company, but the movers too.

So, how do you find a company that offers storage in transit?

That’s simple, you look for moving companies in the area and find out if this is one of the services they offer. Once you have made a list of all the companies in your city that offer storage in transit, it’s time to find out which one is a good option for you.

In order to do this, you want to learn more about each company. Call each and take notes. Ask them questions like:

How much will this charge?

What are some of the factors that will drive up (or down) the price?

What will the moving day look like?

How long in advance do I need to let you know I want my stuff out of storage?

How long do you think it will take?

Are you insured?

What happens if an item were to break in your possession?

How secure is your storage unit?

Why should I use your company?

One of the reasons to take notes as you go is so you can note what you like and don’t like about each company. That way when you go to make your final decision, it will be easier and you won’t get confused and who said what.

Make sure you look at reviews online. If someone has had a terrible experience, they will want to tell others online. Even if there is one bad review it should not defer you from a company, but one will many bad reviews, or bad reviews that are similar are not a good sign. Look on websites like their Facebook page, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau. These will offer honest and trustworthy reviews from people that have used these companies. This is a great way to really find out from people that have experienced them in the past.

Ask around for recommendations too. If your friend or family member knows someone that has used a moving company that had storage in transit before they are a great resource to ask for recommendations. If they had a great experience they are a company you want to chat with. If they had a terrible experience, you know who to stay away from.

As you can see, storage in transit can be very helpful if you are moving across the country. It also can be helpful if you are redoing a part of your home and simply need somewhere short-term to store items.

For more information storage in transit, contact us today.

