What is hemp oil?

Published Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, 4:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Hemp oil may refer to the full-spectrum oil produced by the Cannabis Sativa plant, or to the hemp seed oil produced by the seeds of the hemp plant, alone. Hemp oil, like cannabidiol (also called CBD) oil, is not the same. The stalks, leaves, and flowers of the hemp plant that contain a higher concentration of CBD, another potentially beneficial compound in the plant, are used for the production of CBD oil.

Hemp seed oil comes from the Cannabis Sativa plant’s small seeds. The seeds do not contain the same amounts of compounds as the plant itself, but they do contain the nutrients, fatty acids, and useful bioactive compounds. Other effective compounds, like essential polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), and including omega-3s and omega-6s may be applied to “full-spectrum hemp oil”, which contains plant matter as oil, which can help with some inflammatory health conditions.

Is hemp oil intoxicating?

Two distinctly different forms of the Cannabis Sativa plant are hemp and marijuana.

By cold-pressing the ripened seeds of industrial hemp plants, hemp oil is made. There is almost no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in these plants. THC is the psychoactive agent that causes weed-related “highs”.

Hemp oil contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids– alongside essential fatty acids. Orally, you can take it or add it to your skin, and there is no THC to make you intoxicated or to show up on any drug screen for marijuana or THC.

The science behind it

A 2011 study by the National Institutes of Health suggests that the benefits of hemp oil are linked to omega-3s, and omega-6s, fatty acids found in hemp oil. Adding foods like hemp oil that contain omega-3s and 6s to your diet can potentially reduce inflammation, which is a key component to many diseases and the source of many kinds of pain.

How can it help you?

Since hemp oil can aid in decreasing inflammation, it is a great choice to add to your diet for many reasons. Omega-3s and omega-6s in hemp oil may be effective in treating skin conditions like Psoriasis, Acne, Eczema, and an inflammatory skin condition called Lichen Planus.

A 2011 study indicated that premenstrual syndrome-related physical or emotional symptoms are possibly triggered by prolactin hormone sensitivity that may be associated with a decrease in the hormone prostaglandin E1. The gamma-linolenic acid that naturally occurs in hemp oil assists in developing PGE1. Symptoms of PMS and Menopause can be treated with hemp oil for this reason.

Hemp oil has naturally occurring antibacterial properties.

Hemp oil may help reduce the risk of heart disease associated with high blood pressure and blood clots. An amino acid is known as “arginine”, which, by indirectly dilating and relaxing our blood vessels and reducing inflammation, is the reason that hemp oil can potentially help protect you against cardiovascular disease.

There are several reasons why this hemp oil can help you to manage stress. If anxiety is caused by pain or other medical problems, using hemp seeds or hemp oils can help reduce levels of stress. In addition, by influencing essential nervous system chemical messengers (neurotransmitters), the magnesium and B vitamins found in hemp can help the body regulate and fight the effects of stress, as well.

A great overall supplement

The more scientists learn about the benefits of hemp oil, the more positive effects are gained by the public from this easy to obtain, economical supplement. Always talk to your doctor before beginning any new treatment, whether over the counter or herbally based.

Story by Robert Carney. Carney is an innovative business strategist who specializes in medical and healthcare fields.

Related

Comments