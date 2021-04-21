What is digital asset management and why is it important?

Everyone wants their life to be more organized. If only we had a system that could store, share, and organize our to-do lists, thoughts, memories, and feelings to make us run most efficiently. Fortunately for the electronic world, there are various systems designed to do just this.

Many business owners, entrepreneurs, and self-employed workers have found an organizational solution that focuses their efforts on content sharing and increasing storage. Let’s see the high-quality and high-tech methods used around the world.

What is digital asset management?

Digital asset management, known as DAM, is a system that stores, shares, and organizes digital assets in one, unified spot. By amplifying the benefits of creative files, it increases the efficiency of content sharing and storage for added user-friendliness and productivity.

What is a digital asset?

A digital asset is a file like videos, music, documents, media, and photos that contain rights to use them. Digital assets can grow as the sharing of the media increases.

Why is digital asset management important?

Digital asset management helps keep a business’ material relevant by storing high amounts of digital content in a secure location. DAM helps increase the organization, searchability, and security of digital assets online.

A digital asset management system increases the storage capability of content, while still upholding the standards of your brand, company, or ethos.

Top benefits of digital asset management

Eliminates the cost of misplaced work – The need for marketing content means new assets are being created constantly, but this also means it can be easier to become disorganized. DAM helps eliminate all issues with recycling lost materials.

Accelerate creativity – digital asset management brings efficiency to content creation by reducing time spent on manual jobs.

Streamlined distribution – Digital asset management gives the information you need in a much quicker time. Internal content collaborators and external sources can have instant access to materials as they please.

Reduced workflow redundancies – by providing a complete picture of content, digital asset management can reuse and repurpose assets.

Automatically organizes workflow

Enhances team creativity

Manages press kits and collections of pictures

Organize digital assets in a secure and central location

Locate media files quickly using unique search parameters

Automates image watermarking for copyright purposes

Manages permissions through copyrights

Tags images automatically by using facial recognition for increased user-friendliness

Digital asset management examples

Internal centralization – Businesses can use in-house digital asset management for increased efficiency by consolidating an area for all assets to be securely stored. This way, separate departments have access to company-wide branded files.

External distribution – External distribution allows companies to share digital assets with other parties, like freelancers, contractors, clients, and partners. External distribution allows for consistency through the brand material by reducing time wasted.

Internal storage – digital asset management helps companies, agencies, entrepreneurs, and individuals store digital assets from clients in a secure spot before they edit them to re-send to an external source.

Conclusion

Digital asset management lets businesses, corporations, organizations, and entrepreneurs organize their valuables in a secure location before sharing them with external sources. By eliminating misplaced work, accelerating creativity, streamlining distribution, and reducing workflow redundancies can help improve productivity.

Story by Brad Bernanke

