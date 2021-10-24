What is circumcision? Common points you need to know

Many people ask, “what is circumcision and how did it get started?” It’s a common question many people wonder about, but are afraid to ask. In this article, we’re going to talk about one of the most common American medical procedures that is done to boys, often just after birth.

Circumcision overview

To understand what is circumcision, the word circumcision comes from the Latin words “circum” and “cidere,” meaning “to cut around.” Circumcision is the surgical removal of the foreskin from the human penis. It may be performed for religious or cultural reasons, as an unproven prophylactic measure against certain diseases (primarily HIV) in adulthood, or to treat phimosis or balanoposthitis (inflammation of the glans penis and foreskin) as an adult.

However, removing the foreskin is an extreme way to treat issues when minimally invasive methods are preferred. Circumcision should be the solution of last resort. Foreskin is a natural part of the human penis, and thus should be kept intact.

Consequences to circumcision

The decision to have their son circumcised is not an easy one for parents. This is why only 56 percent of parents decide to have their sons circumcised at birth, often without giving it too much thought due to the lack of proper knowledge and research.

But circumcision has some serious implications on the physiological and psychological development of boys. Many men who have been circumcised recognize the harm that was done to them and then choose to undergo foreskin restoration. Parents should be made aware of the risks and harms of circumcision when considering the procedure for their child.

The circumcision decision and pain

Circumcision is a very controversial topic — we’re sure you know that. Some people think it’s barbaric and some think it’s essential for cleanliness. The truth is the decision about circumcision should be left to the parents or their son, not the doctors.

Most people don’t realize that circumcision can be painful and traumatic for babies. It hurts for up to two weeks after the procedure has been performed, especially when urinating. Some adult circumcised males experience painful erections as a consequence of circumcision.

How much does circumcision cost?

A variety of factors dictate the cost of circumcision, such as the age of the male and the method used to perform a circumcision. It’s no wonder that circumcision costs can vary so much! On average, though, infant circumcision costs between $800 and $3,000 depending on where it is done.

However, there are a number of factors that could lead to a higher or lower price tag. For example:

If your son’s circumcision results in any medical complications —such as revision surgery to deal with complications,—you could face additional charges from your doctor.

Conclusion

This is a topic that should be discussed and debated. It’s an issue that affects millions of men and their partners, as well as parents who make the decision to circumcise or not to circumcise their sons. Circumcision is a very sensitive subject, but it needs to be talked about like any other controversial topic.

But the problem with circumcision is that people don’t talk about it. Most people have never even thought about it until they were adults and had a child of their own. This has made it difficult to find reliable information in the past. Fortunately, more information is now available on the internet and social media. We highly recommend parents re-evaluate this past tradition and give consideration to the old rule, “if it isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it.” It’s a natural part of the human body and part of our DNA.

Story by Julia Lander