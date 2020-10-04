What is CBD oil?

The shift in public opinion on cannabis and hemp started just a few years ago, and has only accelerated as time goes by. It’s a simple fact that people are now more comfortable with hemp and legalized cannabis than they were just a few years ago. This is largely due to the health benefits associated with the plant, especially CBD oil.

Now that more people are learning about hemp, cannabis, and CBD oil for the first time, they are asking good questions to help themselves learn the basics. For people who are considering CBD oil as an additional herbal supplement for their lifestyle, here’s some basic information about CBD you’ll need to know.

How Is CBD Oil Made?

CBD is an abbreviation of cannabidiol, one of about 150 different cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. In traditional marijuana plants, CBD exists in a very small ratio compared to THC, the cannabinoid that gets a person “high.” But in 2018, federal law changed to allow cannabis plants with a THC level that did not exceed 0.3 percent. These days, farmers can legally grow cannabis plants with this low THC level and a high level of CBD.

To make CBD oil, a farmer plants only female cannabis plants to harvest the unfertilized flowers. As female plants flower, they secrete a resin on their flowers to make them sticky for pollen from the male cannabis plant. This resin contains cannabinoids, like CBD. The flowers are then harvested and dried to prepare for extraction.

To get the CBD oil from the hemp plant, a processor adds a safe solvent to the dried hemp flowers that creates a first-pass extract once the residual solvents evaporate off. This extract is then blended with a carrier oil like fractionated coconut oil to make the final product of CBD oil. All good CBD companies will test their CBD products with a third-party lab to ensure no residual solvents or any other harmful elements end up in the final product.

How Does CBD Oil Work?

CBD oil contains cannabinoids that bind to cannabinoid receptors throughout the body. These receptors have been thought to lead to downstream biological effects that may produce a number of CBD health benefits. For example, many people report using CBD oil for anxieties and stresses, aches and pains, and supporting a health sleep cycle.

Because CBD oil has grown more popular during the last few years, there are many different delivery methods for CBD products. Some people take CBD capsules orally. Others use CBD drops directly under their tongue, and some even add it to their tea or coffee. This versatility of CBD oil is one of its major potential benefits.

Does CBD Cause Side Effects?

The good news is that there are currently no serious reported side effects from CBD as long as it is used properly. Side effects are exceedingly rare, but dizziness and irritability have been reported. At the same time, it is also important for new CBD users to start at a low serving size and increase slowly — low and slow.

If a person is taking any medications, it is a good idea to meet with their physician to make sure that CBD oil is not going to interact negatively or impact any other health problems that they might have.

The Future of CBD Oil

This is only a brief overview of what CBD oil is and how it works. It is important for everyone to note that there is still a lot of research going on into CBD products. Therefore, as more benefits are uncovered, CBD oil is likely to grow in popularity. This means that its benefits are going to be accessible to just about everyone.

