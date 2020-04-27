What is a major cause of death in motorcycle accidents?

It is easy to see why riding a motorcycle appeals to so many people; the freedom and the sense of speed cannot be equalled or bettered by any other vehicle. Not to mention the superior fuel efficiency and the fact that traffic jams are essentially a thing of the past. Even though many people may believe that motorcycles are more dangerous than enclosed vehicles, the fact is that motorcycle accidents are not any more frequent than any other kind of vehicular accident.

That is because motorcyclists are well aware of how exposed they are and tend to ride safely in order to avoid any accidents. However, that exposure means that accidents involving motorcyclists tend to be more dangerous with a higher chance that the rider may suffer a fatal injury. After all, they do not have crumple zones and multiple airbags to protect them. The only thing they have is a helmet.

If you or a loved one has been in a motorcycle accident, then you should contact a motorcycle accident attorney as soon as you can. They can help you get the compensation that you need for medical bills, repair bills, lost wages, and other accident-related expenses. Riders in Miami can visit jugomurphy.com to get the legal help that they need.

The Main Cause of Death in Motorcycle Accidents

The kind of injury that is most responsible for fatalities in motorcycle accidents are head injuries. Even if the rider is wearing a helmet the force inflicted on their head can be tremendous, and in many cases, life-threatening. That is because many of those head injuries cause bleeding around the brain, which is a condition EMTs cannot treat on the scene and which also has a high mortality rate. Some of the common types of head injuries experienced by motorcycle riders include the following:

Skull Fractures This is when a break occurs in the bone surrounding the brain and it can be mild or serious. The more serious skull fractures can cause brain damage or even death.

Subdural Haemorrhage This is when bleeding happens on the outside of the brain due to burst blood vessels from a severe impact to the head. It can be serious or mild with the more serious cases requiring surgery.

Subarachnoid Haemorrhage This is another kind of bleeding around the brain, and like other types of brain bleeds, it can result in brain damage or death.

Cerebral Contusion/Laceration This is a bruise or tear of the brain tissue which can result in bleeding or swelling of the brain.

Cerebral Oedema When fluid builds up around the brain as a result of a head injury, it can cause intracranial pressure which can restrict blood supply to the brain. This can cause brain damage and can be fatal.

Intracerebral Haemorrhage This is when bleeding happens inside the brain and it can lead to a wide variety of problems like difficulty walking or speaking. Surgery is usually necessary to fix this problem.

Concussions are another type of head injury experienced by motorcycle riders. While a concussion is not as serious as the injuries listed above, it can still be very severe, especially since it is the most common type of head injury. Other types of fatal injuries include injuries to the chest and abdomen. That is because they can cause internal bleeding, which can result in death if it goes too long without treatment.

What Causes Motorcycle Accidents?

In some cases, rider errors, like speeding, are the cause of some motorcycle accidents, but there are many cases where negligent drivers are responsible. Cars making left hand turns without realizing that a bike rider is next to them is one of the leading causes of motorcycle accidents. In fact drivers not noticing a motorcyclist is a common cause of many motorcycle accidents. In cases where a driver is clearly at fault, the injured rider should contact a motorcycle accident attorney as soon as they can because the lawyer will hold the driver accountable and fight to get the motorcycle rider the compensation that they need.

Ride Safely

The best way to avoid motorcycle accidents, fatal or otherwise, is to ride safely, wear protective gear, and follow the rules of the road. Of course, you are still vulnerable to the negligence of other people even if you behave responsibly. If that happens, then you should contact a motorcycle injury attorney when you can. They will help you get the compensation that you need.

