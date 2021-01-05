What is a certified translation service?

Official documents need to be translated when you want to submit or send them to a foreign country where your language is not an official language. In most cases, the translated documents are not accepted until they are certified by a certified translation company or even an individual translator. We call that often certified documents, which means that they are signed, stamped, and dated by the translator to state that they are an accurate representation of the original copy.

The certified translation requires that the translator accompanies the original document, the translated copy, and a signed statement, signifying that the translation is complete and valid. It is typically created by the translation experts and the most qualified and experienced translators. The translation work goes through meticulous steps to guarantee that the translated copy is exact and in the same arrangement as the original to certify it.

Is there a difference between the certified translation and the notarized translation?

Some users of certified translations may demand or expect that the translation be notarized. The term notarized translation does not seem right as the translation cannot be notarized.

A notary public only legally approves or notarizes the identity of the individual signing the certification statement. While the term is inaccurate, it is essential to know that users and clients usually use this.

In fact, The Expert translator at a Court of Appeal attaches his stamp and signature on the translated copy and on the original one to certify the similarity of the translated copy with the original. You may be required to provide a certified translation for any document. So it is advisable not to sign the certification statement till you are in the notary’s presence since the notary must witness your signature.

When do we need a certified translation?

Generally, professional certified translation services are needed for legal paperwork, such as documents used in court hearings or trials, including any proof or trial record in a foreign language. So it is required as long as the paper has to be presented to the head authority or a constitutional body. It is also needed in many cases, such as:

Legal scenarios

College applications

Business and corporate dealings

When you doubt whether your document needed to be translated and certified or not, it would be better to consult a translation company to guide you and give you the final answer.

Where can we get a certified translation?

When you need a USCIS certified translation, you should always choose an experienced translation company such as MotaWord company. The translators from the selected company should be qualified for the subject and technologically well-equipped. Whether it is done on a cloud-based system or in a traditional way, a translation memory, glossary and a style guide should be utilized. Once all those requirements are met, there is almost no room for low quality output.

In case you want your documents to be translated into multiple languages, choosing a translation company that offers a wide range of languages would be wise.

