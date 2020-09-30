What ingredients should your toothpaste have?

Everything you need to know about your toothpaste’s ingredients.

Brushing your teeth should be an essential daily habit. It will help you prevent tooth decay, dental cavities, and tooth loss. It also fights bad breath that can prevent you from feeling fresh throughout the day.

It is a tough task to choose the best toothpaste for you due to the wide variety of brands available in the market. However, we are here to help you out!

The best toothpaste takes care of multiple factors such as whitening teeth, fighting sensitivity, and preventing cavities. To do that, it should have most of the following ingredients.

What is in Your Toothpaste?

Here is a list of the ingredients that your toothpaste should have.

Fluoride

Fluoride is a mineral found in water sources. Some governments around the world add fluoride to drinking water in measured percentages to help enhance the dental health of people.

Fluoride is essential for preventing tooth decay and dental cavities. It speeds up a process called remineralization, by which the tooth’s enamel regains the lost minerals and restores its strength.

So, make sure fluoride is present in your cavity-fighting toothpaste’s ingredients.

Potassium Nitrate

Potassium Nitrate treats teeth sensitivity towards cold and hot drinks. It blocks the nerves inside your teeth over time, which helps relieve the pain and discomfort caused by certain foods and drinks.

However, sensitivity-fighting toothpaste does not work immediately. It usually takes several weeks of brushing to see results.

Sorbitol or Saccharin

Sorbitol is a sweetening agent used in toothpaste. Unlike regular sugar, it does not result in tooth decay or cavities.

Sorbitol is also prescribed as a sugar alternative for diabetic people and those who want to lose weight.

Hydrated Silica and Pentasodium Triphosphate

The mixture of hydrated silica and pentasodium triphosphate is great for removing the plaque and polishing your teeth. This mixture will help you have a confident and glistening smile.

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium carbonate is an abrasive agent that cleans the plaque, stains, and debris off your teeth. It will help you clean your teeth effortlessly.

Aloe Vera

Thanks to the powerful healing magic of aloe vera, it will help you soothe gum inflammation and relieve pain.

Antioxidants

Antioxidants will help you maintain the health of your teeth and gums by fighting free radicals. They also promote collagen production, which will enhance the strength of your gums.

Glycerol

Glycerol, also called glycerin or glycerine, is a substance that gives the toothpaste its consistency and texture. It makes it glide smoothly on your gum and teeth.

Glycerol is not harmful and it is present in multiple food products such as peanut butter, pre-cooked rice, yogurt, etc.

Antibiotic

Antibiotics, especially natural ones, will help eliminate all the harmful bacteria from your mouth. Such harmful bacteria are the main cause of dental cavities.

Bacteria adhere to the plaque layer formed on your tooth and start demineralizing enamel, causing tooth decay. A good antibiotic such as nanosilver will help you get rid of them.

Detergents

Detergents are used to create the foam. A good foamy, bubbly toothpaste will dissolve the plaque layer easily. Detergents will also ease and speed up the brushing process and make it as efficient as possible.

Flavors

It is preferable if your toothpaste contains a nice flavor. A flavor such as peppermint, spearmint, or wintergreen will make brushing a fun activity, especially for children.

Also, who would not like a fresh minty breath?

Final Word From Us

Having a good oral hygiene routine should be a part of your daily life. Brushing your teeth will help you save your teeth, have a wonderful smile, eliminate bad breath, and feel good about yourself.

If your toothpaste has most of the ingredients mentioned above or their alternatives, then you have made the right choice!

