What happened at this week’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting?

Here are some highlights from the June 24 Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting.

You can watch the video of the meeting on Facebook.

The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing and approved an ordinance amendment that would increase the courtroom security costs from $10.00 to $20.00 in district and circuit courts when a defendant is found guilty of a violation.

After a public hearing, the Board passed a noise control ordinance amendment, which included new restrictions on amplified noise with the time of enforcement for all other noise violations expanding from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Board voted to adopt the Stuarts Draft Small Area Plan into the Augusta County Comprehensive Plan.

Relief funding for the school cafeteria fund in the amount of $160,000 was approved to cover the additional expenditures due to meals that were prepared and distributed to families because of COVID-19. This amount will be taken from the federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES) Act monies received on June 1 from the state.

A playground for Craigsville Elementary School will receive funding for $44,256, which will come from both the Pastures infrastructure and the Pastures parks and rec infrastructure funds.

The Board approved funding for the Fire-Rescue Grant Fund to fulfill equipment requests from the volunteer stations at Dooms, Deerfield, and Mt. Solon.

The Board agreed to a request for a 15-month extension of the Shamrock Farms Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund performance agreement.

The Board voted to allocate $200,000 of the CARES Act federal funding to the Economic Development Authority for COVID-19 relief to small businesses. Grants of up to $10,000 will be made available to eligible Augusta County businesses. Businesses can learn more about the program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply online at www.augustavabusiness.com/facts-figures/covid-19/.

