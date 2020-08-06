What gaming industry be like 10 years from now

Modern technology makes an impact on every industry. The rapid development of technology influenced gaming, and it keeps changing for good. Representatives from the gaming industry make their predictions about how the gaming industry will look like. Are you curious to find out how gaming in 2030 will look? Read on and find out more!

New technologies will improve gaming

Streaming will support gaming as a way to access the games for any screen. The network connectivity innovations will enable this to become a reality. The fast-developing technologies such as 5G, satellite, and ultra-wideband fiber will have a considerable influence in the gaming world. You won’t have to download your favorite game if you want to play. Streaming will allow you to play immediately after purchasing the game.

Creating better graphics is another direction for improvement. The games’ visual performance will be supported by high-quality 3D graphics, even better than the ones we have today. Ray tracing will enhance the gamer’s experience and become highly popular. The gaming hardware will be updated with state-of-the-art pixel processing for the ultimate visual experience. In the future, it is expected that these new technologies will make games better than actual movies when comparing visual performance.

Creator’s experience

You might not see the people that stand behind the games, but they are essential for the whole process. The game creators from the new generation are highly skilled and experienced individuals. Despite having technical knowledge, they have played games for all their lives. This will bring fresh ideas and new concepts that will shake the gaming world. The stories and game content will drastically improve when designed by people with experience.

Enjoy gaming experience from any place

If you feel frustrated just because you can’t play your favorite game when you travel somewhere else, this will change. Cloud gaming will allow you to enjoy your favorite game from anywhere in the world. You won’t have to rely on the hardware that you have in your home. Online gaming is in its beginnings so that it will develop over time. There are lots of sites that allow you to play online, such as this one here. One day, you will be able to enjoy the full experience from anywhere on the planet.

Virtual Reality will take over

At this moment, VR is quite a new technology, but it will develop over time and become accessible to everyone. The VR technology will give the gamer to have new control possibilities to enhance the experience. This will allow you to walk around and have a realistic view when playing.

We know that these days the equipment is pricey and not many can afford it. But in the future, things will change. The equipment will be lightweight and easy to use. Also, it will become affordable. The gaming industry predicts that 2030 won’t be the year when VR becomes mainstream, but it is developing in the right direction.

Advanced technologies that support the real experience

VR isn’t the only innovation that will shake the gaming world. We will see many new technologies designed to give you the ultimate realistic experience. These will become as mainstream as smartphones so that everyone can enjoy their benefits. The keyboard and mouse will no longer be the only tools for gaming. As technology develops, the industry will benefit from the new sci-fi wearables that will be convenient and affordable. Many predict that there will be smart contact lenses for an excellent mixed reality experience.

