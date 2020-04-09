What does the latest research show about the ADHD and relieving its symptoms?

Published Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020, 8:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) sufferers not only suffer from hyperactivity but may also be inattentive and impulsive. The symptoms of the condition are usually treated with the stimulant drug methylphenidate (Ritalin) and scientists are still trying to understand how it works.

Latest research in brain activity

Scientists recently discovered that ADHD had nothing to do with how different areas of the brain function and has more to do with the way these areas are networked. Now, researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) and D’Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) are trying to understand the precise mechanism of the drug so it can be targeted toward offering better treatment for the condition.

How research is helping tailor effective treatments for ADHD?

It is believed that methylphenidate influences the dopamine availability in the brain and that it helps people with ADHD maintain focus. The team of colleagues from OIST and IDOR set out to explore how the drug affects the reward system and how it affects the ventral striatum response to the reward system.

This research was conducted on young adults with ADHD on a computer that simulated slot machines and were separated into a group that took placebo pills and one that took methylphenidate. The aim of the research was to see how the group responded to reward winning cues.

Individuals with ADHD that took the placebo had a similar response in the ventral striatum to the reward predicting cues and the non-reward predicting cues. Those that took the methylphenidate had increased activity only to the reward cue. This showed that they were better able to discriminate between the two.

Methylphenidate also appeared to help release norepinephrine from a subset of neurons into the prefrontal cortex, and this seems to help regulate dopamine firing in the striatum when the participants received rewards. Vyvanse is another popular treatment that is currently under discussion and possibly something that may gain more support in future, depending on the outcome of trials.

Benefits for millions of people

Further research is still needed, but how methylphenidate helps modulate the reward response could clarify how it works and help ADHD sufferers with tailored therapies.

How to cope with ADHD?

Both children and adults are presented with a lot of challenges when they suffer with ADHD and the symptoms can vary and disrupt their daily life. The initial diagnosis often comes as a shock and presents them with strong emotions, but these are normal and can be worked through with support.

Productivity at school and at work can be increased if school administrators or employers are made aware of the problem. Often people find that they concentrate better with a slight adjustment to where their desk is placed or if they wear headphones that can cancel out noise.

About 85% of patients have a positive response to methylphenidate and when its combined with behavior therapy it is the ideal treatment for children of school-going age. Parents of children with ADHD and adults have a right to understand what treatment has been prescribed and what symptoms they can expect.

However, if the medication that has been prescribed appears to not be effective, then the sufferer must communicate this to their doctor so that adjustments can be made. Managing and monitoring of symptoms is important because ADHD often changes with age and dosages will change too.

Lifestyle changes and structure help ease the symptoms. This is because people with ADHD often find that they misplace things or tend to forget themselves and spend far longer on simple tasks than necessary, and then they stress and worry.

ADHD sufferers don’t need to feel different and have great potential if they have the right support and monitoring of their symptoms. The right treatment brings hope and so does the news that in the future treatments will be tailored to individual needs, allowing even more people to take them.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments