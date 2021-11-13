What do we know about Virginia Tech basketball from its opening two games?

The eyes of Wahoo Nation were on Annapolis to see how Navy fared against Virginia Tech following its win at Virginia on Tuesday.

It was 22-8 Tech at the second media timeout, 45-27 at the break, and Navy never got closer than 10 the rest of the way in a 77-57 loss.

The Middies had made eight of their first 10 from three and were 11-of-21 from long-range overall against the Cavaliers.

Against Tech: 3-of-25.

Keve Aluma had 20 points, Hunter Cattoor 19, making 5-of-7 from three. The Hokies shot 50 percent from the floor against a team that had held Virginia scoreless for more than eight minutes down the stretch.

Mike Young’s bunch passed the first test of the season, such as it was.

Up next for the Hokies: Radford, which lost to Virginia last night, 73-52.

Story by Chris Graham

