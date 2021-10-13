What consumers and experts say about SmileDirectClub and Byte

For many young American adults, appeal and aesthetics are increasingly important considerations where it comes to oral health and dental treatment decisions. For many different reasons, including the influence of social media platforms and video conferencing calls, we can see a change in how modern consumers think about personal aesthetics. A case study by the American Journal of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics revealed that consumers are willing to pay more for dental treatments and orthodontic procedures if it proves to be more esthetic.

The same case study provided a better insight into the current acceptance rate of full metal braces, revealing an acceptance rate of just 55% among young adults. In turn, the growing popularity of clear aligners has brought a wave of new consumer brands and products to the market in recent years. With a growing demand, and the rapid rise of teledentistry, we set out to understand consumers’ views on two leading direct-to-consumer aligner (DTC) brands: SmileDirectClub and Byte.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub is a suitable choice for individuals looking to have a high-quality aligner experience, without having to break the bank. SmileDirectClub has a diverse set of services, with their primary and most popular service being remote aligner treatment. However, before treatment can start, a 3D model of your teeth will need to be completed. Luckily, this can easily be done from home using an impression kit. Their 300 SmileShop locations also offer impression services for added convenience.

While SmileDirectClub produces most of their aligners in-house, some consumers have raised skepticism around the quality of its products. Whether you decide to go with SmileDirectClub or any other leading brand, a final decision should be based upon available resources each brand provides to offer the most convenient at-home aligner treatment experience.

Byte

In just over three years, Byte has quickly become a household brand when it comes to orthodontic procedures and DTC aligners. Offering high-quality aligners, and combining them with building strong and lasting consumer relationships; Byte raises the bar when it comes to the overall consumer experience. Industry influence lies within their ability to provide innovative technology that has now allowed them to become the second largest at-home aligner treatment company ikn the world. Although prices are seemingly less than other major brands, some consumer reviews have shown a negative side to the quality of the aligners they market and sell.

The rise of the perfect smile

Since the start of the pandemic, the use of teledentistry has escalated, and some indications show it might only grow in the coming years. The need to be more focused on personal esthetics has allowed consumers to research and find products that can perhaps enhance and improve their smiles. Teeth straightening is growing in popularity, and young adults aren’t opting for traditional metal braces anymore, relying on brands such as SmileDirectClub and Byte to improve their smiles. For a more detailed comparison, you can compare it here how these two leading brands offer effective and attractive teeth-straightening products to consumers.

Why are direct-to-consumer aligners so popular?

Alongside the rapid rise of teledentistry, DTC aligners are making it easier and more convenient for consumers to have access to aligners and orthodontic treatment to help obtain the perfect smile. Orthodontist, John Pham has shared insight on the cosmetic appeal of undergoing orthodontic treatments to enhance and straighten one’s teeth; “now more than ever, teeth straightening and oral health has become an appealing aspect of modern society”.

Now more popularly known as the “Zoom Effect,” we start to notice the importance of having that perfect smile. Since the rise of remote work and video conference calls, or even showing off on social media, teeth straightening has quickly become a top-shelf body aesthetic such as Botox and other popular cosmetic enhancements.

DTC and teledentistry have only made it easier and more accessible for nearly every person to have the smile they desire.

Final considerations

In the age of Zoom, teeth straightening are becoming increasingly more popular among young adults. Consumer trends show that the need for more reliable and affordable assistance in orthodontic treatments is growing in parallel with that of teledentistry. Leading brands such as SmileDirectClub and Byte have positioned themselves as affordable solutions for high-quality DTC aligners. Access to transparent and trustworthy consumer information is still a crucial factor that can contribute to an individual’s final decision.

Story by Giuliana Speranza