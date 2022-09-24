What College Football Betting Sites Have Player Prop Bets? NCAA Sports Betting Sites

As regular bettors in legal wagering states will know all too well, college football player prop betting is non-existent. Luckily, we are here to make you aware of offshore bookmakers, who not only offer player prop betting for NCAA football, but also allow betting from anywhere, anytime.

Best College Football Player Props Sports Betting Sites

NCAA football returns for Week 4 this weekend – take a look at our guide to the best college football betting sites.

How To Sign Up To The Best College Football Player Props Betting Sites

Offshore bookmakers make it possible to access a wide array of college football player prop markets unlike legal-state operators, so if NCAA football is your thing, take a glance below for sign-up instructions.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Input your details to register and make an initial deposit up to $2000. Get a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

How To Bet On College Football Player Props

Once you have registered an account over at BetOnline, actually placing your bets could not be simpler. Luckily for our readers, we have made it that little bit easier by listing the steps below.

Head over to BetOnline and click the ‘sports’ tab. Navigate to football on the left-hand menu and find ‘NCAA’. This will allow you to access individual game markets along with extensive player prop odds.

What College Football Player Props Bets Are On Offer?

Exclusive to our top offshore bookmaker picks, college football player prop markets on these sites are extensive, so if you are prophesying a player to have a particularly good, or bad, Week 4 in the NCAA, take a look at some of the options users are able to bet on below.

Passing Yards and TDs

Receiving and Rushing Yards

Head-to-Head

Touchdowns

Over/Under Spreads (TDs, Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards and many more)

Our Pick Of The Best College Football Player Prop Betting Sites

BetOnline – Extensive Sportsbook tailored towards experienced bettors.

– Extensive Sportsbook tailored towards experienced bettors. Bovada – Live streaming and exceptional in-play market offerings.

– Live streaming and exceptional in-play market offerings. EveryGame – On-the-go mobile betting matched with a smooth interface.

BetOnline – New Customer 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

New customers eager to register an account with BetOnline can take advantage of a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for the NCAA football action this weekend.

Along with a select few to offer college football player prop betting, customers will also be able to access markets on a plethora of American and European sports, from the most popular events all the way down to niche local events

Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming And In-Play Betting

Begin Week 4 of the NCAA football with bang – prospective customers will be hard pushed to turn down a 75% deposit match up to $1000.

Player prop bets are also available on Bovada, along with hundreds of college football odds including individual match and future markets.

EveryGame – New Players Can Claim a $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame are last on our list, but by not means least – their mobile platform allowing for seamless on-the-go betting while desktop wagering is just as joyful

With a $750 sign-up bonus waiting to be claimed using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up by clicking the button below.