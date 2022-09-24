Menu
what college football betting sites have player prop bets ncaa sports betting sites
Commercial

What College Football Betting Sites Have Player Prop Bets? NCAA Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

College football

As regular bettors in legal wagering states will know all too well, college football player prop betting is non-existent. Luckily, we are here to make you aware of offshore bookmakers, who not only offer player prop betting for NCAA football, but also allow betting from anywhere, anytime.

Best College Football Player Props Sports Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

 

NCAA football returns for Week 4 this weekend – take a look at our guide to the best college football betting sites.

How To Sign Up To The Best College Football Player Props Betting Sites

Offshore bookmakers make it possible to access a wide array of college football player prop markets unlike legal-state operators, so if NCAA football is your thing, take a glance below for sign-up instructions.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Input your details to register and make an initial deposit up to $2000.
  3. Get a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

How To Bet On College Football Player Props

Once you have registered an account over at BetOnline, actually placing your bets could not be simpler. Luckily for our readers, we have made it that little bit easier by listing the steps below.

  1. Head over to BetOnline and click the ‘sports’ tab.
  2. Navigate to football on the left-hand menu and find ‘NCAA’.
  3. This will allow you to access individual game markets along with extensive player prop odds.

What College Football Player Props Bets Are On Offer?

Exclusive to our top offshore bookmaker picks, college football player prop markets on these sites are extensive, so if you are prophesying a player to have a particularly good, or bad, Week 4 in the NCAA, take a look at some of the options users are able to bet on below.

  • Passing Yards and TDs
  • Receiving and Rushing Yards
  • Head-to-Head
  • Touchdowns
  • Over/Under Spreads (TDs, Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards and many more)

Our Pick Of The Best College Football Player Prop Betting Sites

  • BetOnline – Extensive Sportsbook tailored towards experienced bettors.
  • Bovada – Live streaming and exceptional in-play market offerings.
  • EveryGame – On-the-go mobile betting matched with a smooth interface.

BetOnline – New Customer 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

betonline

New customers eager to register an account with BetOnline can take advantage of a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for the NCAA football action this weekend.

Along with a select few to offer college football player prop betting, customers will also be able to access markets on a plethora of American and European sports, from the most popular events all the way down to niche local events

Register With BetOnline

Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming And In-Play Betting

Bovada Logo

Begin Week 4 of the NCAA football with bang – prospective customers will be hard pushed to turn down a 75% deposit match up to $1000.

Player prop bets are also available on Bovada, along with hundreds of college football odds including individual match and future markets.

Start Betting with Bovada Here

EveryGame – New Players Can Claim a $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame are last on our list, but by not means least – their mobile platform allowing for seamless on-the-go betting while desktop wagering is just as joyful

With a $750 sign-up bonus waiting to be claimed using the code INSIDERS, now is the best time to sign up by clicking the button below.

Access the Everygame Bonus Here

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced sports journalist with a strong background in football writing and the betting industry. Also a first class sports journalism graduate with an extensive portfolio featuring work with leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media.

