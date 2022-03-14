What can we expect from ICE London 2022

The past few years has taken a significant toll on conferences worldwide. The International Casino Expo (ICE) London has felt that impact as well. However, the event is taking place in 2022 and is just around the corner. ICE London 2022 will be held from the 12th to the 14th of April. The venue is the same as for previous editions, the ExCeL London.

As usual, the gathering will bring together the crème de la crème of gaming operators from all around Europe, including giants and newly founded operations. In addition, participants are promised to see many existing products and product launches by hundreds of operators from 150 countries. It’s also estimated that the event will have over 30,000 industry attendants this year.

ICE London is a convention for casino operators and related industry suppliers. The convention traces its roots way back to 1990. Clarion Gaming, the convention’s founder, was seeking a gathering of industry experts to facilitate networking, business growth, diversity, and inspiration. Since its inception, ICE has managed to be one of the most anticipated events on the calendar every year. Jack Harris, chief editor of australia-casino.co describes the conference as a, “mandatory to attend, at least once in your lifetime if you work in this field.” To celebrate the revival of the event, we’ve compiled a list of what you should look forward to and what you can expect from it.

Potential partnerships

ICE London 2022 is the place where partnerships come alive in the casino world. Due to the business to business nature of the event, you can expect to meet professionals who are looking to collaborate to elevate their businesses and attract potential customers. Many success stories are coming from attendees that have teamed up to create even better gaming products and services. Due to the massive number of companies participating and their diversity, the chances for networking are almost infinite. Thankfully, you can plan ahead by looking at the list of participants on the official website and determine your interests before the event.

Big announcements

As for every year, ICE London is the ultimate place for companies to unveil what they have been working on to the public. Due to the publicity and a great number of visitors, operators are more likely to save their big announcements for ICE. As a result, we’re expecting a lot of next-generation announcements coming from the big companies and lots of new projects from upcoming competitors.

Important players attending

If you’re planning to attend this year’s ICE event you should keep in mind that diversity is the main focus of this edition. There will be companies from all gaming sectors such as betting, bingo, casinos, affiliate, fantasy sports, eSports, lottery, mobile, and many more. In addition, some of the most important companies will be present.

1xBet

The popular bookmaker based in Cyprus has sponsored soccer clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea will be attending ICE this year. Their services are available in Europe, CIS, Asia, and Africa and are always expanding. Currently, they are one of the fastest-growing companies in the gambling industry.

Galaxsys

Galaxsys is the dream project of Armenian industry veterans. The company’s mission is to produce some of the most high-quality games that the iGaming industry has seen. They specialize in creating simple to play games that amass a large number of fans and come with impressive graphics and sounds. They’ve collaborated with over 150 operators, and the list is still growing.

Nanocosmos

This famous German service has been praised for the ultra-fast, low-latency video streaming technology that it brought to the industry. Whether it’s live encoding, adaptive bitrate, or amazingly detailed analytics, they have it all. After all, they won the Streaming Media European Readers’ Choice Award in 2021.

Conclusion

All in all, it looks like it’s going to be a remarkable comeback for the largest gathering of gaming operators in Europe. With a vast list of attendees and with the excitement that their names bring, these will definitely be three great days for the industry. Veterans and newcomers can share trade secrets, attract potential investors, and establish partnerships in the perfect environment for growth. Everybody should be looking forward to this event.

Story by Brad King