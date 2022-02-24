What are your rights if you are injured at work?

Suffering a job-related injury can be a very difficult situation. You are not only forced to deal with the physical pain, but you also have to go through the trouble of seeking legal help for compensation. But before taking any action, you must know what your rights are.

When you collect your compensation, it will help you recover physically, recover potential losses and decrease the burden you have experienced. You will have some obvious legal rights when you have been injured at work, and they will depend on your specific job, where you live, and the way you got your injury. Read on to find out your rights.

The right to ask for medical care

Considering you got injured, your natural reaction will be to seek medical care right away. To get medical treatment, you will have to see a doctor and determine how bad your injuries are.

No matter what, the employer cannot stop you from going to a doctor and receiving medical treatment. Still, there are cases when the employer might have the right to tell you what places to go to for medical treatment.

Your state’s law will influence whether you will have to see an approved doctor in case you have a workers’ compensation claim.

At the same time, employees can get emergency treatment at a hospital, even if they live in a state where the employer can designate a doctor for the injuries of the employee.

The right to calculate your losses independently

You will have the right to calculate your losses independently, no matter what types of claims you can file. Therefore, you are not forced to accept what the insurance company says they are going to pay. In case the insurance company will not give you a fair settlement or you do not receive all the benefits you deserve, you can go for the fair amount that you are entitled to.

The right to file other compensation claims

If there are other claims available for you at that moment, you will have the right to file other claims apart from the workers’ compensation. In case you are not eligible for workers’ compensation, though, suing your employer is something you may have the right to do.

Also, as an injured worker, you may be able to file claims against contractors, product manufacturers, property owners, and different other third parties when appropriate.

The right to legal representation

Consulting with a local attorney is recommended when dealing with any personal injury or work-related injury case. Luckily, this is also a right you have.

Many people go to amazing cities like Medford to enjoy the local culture, history, beverages, food, and activities, but this is also an area where a lot of accidents take place, including work-related ones. Therefore, people end up seeking Medford personal injury lawyers to help them claim the compensation they deserve.

As it is your right, you should consider getting legal representation so that you can be guided during the whole process. This way, your chances of success will increase.

The right to be free from discrimination

No worker should be treated differently just because they have a disability. If you get injured, you also have the right to be free from discrimination. The employer cannot give you a different treatment only because you have a disability, and they also cannot treat you differently only because you suffered a work injury.

Employers will have to offer “reasonable accommodations” to all employees who have disabilities according to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Some exceptions may apply, but overall, employers will have to work very hard to meet the needs of their employees in any situation.

The right to go back to work when the doctor says you are ready

After dealing with the injury, there may be a period of treatment when you can sit back and relax while you get better. After the doctor says that you are better and ready to return to work, you have the right to do so.

Final thoughts

You may have never gotten injured in the workplace nor imagined that you will end up in that situation, so perhaps you had no idea what your rights are. But now that you read this post, you should know your rights and what you can do as soon as you experience a work-related injury.

If you ever go through a work-related accident, keep these rights in mind and act based on them.